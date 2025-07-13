Action movies challenge me the most – Jerry Mudiaga

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actor Jerry Mudiaga has weighed in on the transformative impact of streaming platforms on the Nigerian film industry, emphasizing both the opportunities and responsibilities they bring.

In an interview with Potpourri, Mudiaga noted, “The platforms have created more job opportunities, but it’s left for the creatives to make good and standard stories, also performances. As an actor, I’ll also jump on a good story.”

Mudiaga, who is known for his roles in drama and romance, reflected on the evolving demands of the industry.

“I’m drawn towards romantic comedy, drama, and thriller. Unfortunately, I have only had the opportunity to play more drama and romance. And I’ll say what challenges me the most will be action, which I haven’t done much in.”

He also highlighted his commitment to professionalism on set, regardless of the genre or scene. “I’m a professional, so I approach every scene as a professional, be it kissing, romance, or action. That being said, I’m an advocate of good hygiene, so when all is well done, make-believe is very important. I’ll do what I’m paid to do.”

Mudiaga’s perspective underscores the growing influence of streaming services in creating new avenues for actors and filmmakers, while also raising the bar for quality storytelling and performance in the industry.