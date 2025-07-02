Academic activities halted as Ibadan Poly Students protest renaming after Olunloyo

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN — Academic and administrative activities were brought to a standstill on Tuesday at the newly renamed Omololu Olunloyo Polytechnic, Ibadan — formerly known as The Polytechnic, Ibadan — following a peaceful protest by students opposing the institution’s name change.

The protest was sparked by the recent decision of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, to rename the institution in honour of the late Dr. Omololu Olunloyo, a former governor and the first Rector of the school. Governor Makinde cited Olunloyo’s contributions to the educational sector both within the state and nationally as justification for the move.

While some members of the public commended the renaming, it has triggered widespread backlash among students, alumni, and sections of the academic community. Student leaders in particular expressed anger over what they described as a lack of consultation and disregard for the institution’s historical identity.

On Tuesday, protesting students shut down both the North and South gates of the campus, effectively locking out staff and halting academic activities. The blockade caused gridlock in surrounding areas, forcing commuters and motorists to trek long distances.

The students, numbering in the hundreds, later marched to the Oyo State Governor’s Office in Agodi, Ibadan, to register their displeasure. Security was tightened at the complex, with officers stationed at strategic points to control access.

Chanting solidarity songs and bearing placards with messages such as “Revert the Name Now,” “We Are Not Consulted,” and “Our Identity, Our Pride,” the students demanded that the government restore the original name of the institution.

Speaking to journalists during the demonstration, Students’ Union President, Olamide Oladipupo, said the protest was not an act of hostility but a plea to preserve a legacy that spans over five decades.

“We are not against honouring leaders, but not at the expense of our institution’s legacy,” Oladipupo stated. “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful expression of our collective concern. The Polytechnic, Ibadan, is a heritage with alumni all over the world. We don’t want that name erased.”

He added, “We are here to plead with the governor. We are open to dialogue. There are other monuments that can be named after the late governor. We are simply asking that our school’s name be left untouched.”

In response, Oyo State Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal addressed the students on behalf of Governor Makinde, who was unavailable at the time. He urged the students to remain calm, assuring them that their concerns would be duly communicated to the governor.

“On behalf of the governor of Oyo State, I beg and admonish you that your demands will be placed before him,” Lawal said. “Your voices have been heard and will be given the consideration they deserve.”

The situation remains tense as stakeholders await the government’s next move amid mounting pressure to reverse the controversial name change.