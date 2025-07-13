Abure’s visit to Wike confirms where his loyalty lies – Labour Party

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party (LP) faction led by Senator Nenadi Usman has declared that the recent viral photograph of suspended former National Chairman Julius Abure in the company of FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has confirmed long-standing suspicions about Abure’s allegiance.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, Ken Asogwa, Senior Special Adviser (Media) to the Acting National Chairman, said the image was “proof” that Abure has chosen to align himself with political forces opposed to the party’s values and progress.

The statement read, “While Mr. Peter Obi is diligently focused on addressing critical national issues, and Senator Nenadi Usman is attending high-level meetings abroad with his full consent—both working in the supreme interest of the Labour Party and the Nigerian people—Barr. Julius Abure, the suspended former national chairman, is busy hobnobbing with the very forces that are hell-bent on annihilating the party.”

Asogwa accused Abure of betraying the party’s mission by fraternizing with political actors responsible for the “systemic collapse” the Labour Party is working to overcome.

“Instead of standing with the people, Abure is seen wining and dining with the sponsors of oppression, tyranny, and electoral malpractice,” he said. “His actions lend further credence to our long-held position: that Julius Abure is not just unfit for leadership, but a willing tool in the hands of external forces bent on destabilizing the Labour Party from within.”

The LP also accused Abure of abandoning the party during key moments, including local government elections in Lagos and gubernatorial campaign launches in Anambra, Kogi, and Edo States.

“He went completely missing at critical times when the party required leadership, unity, vision, and strategic grassroots mobilization,” the statement added.

The faction reaffirmed that Abure remains suspended, and insisted he no longer holds any legitimate position within the party.

“His dereliction of duty, compounded by his ongoing fraternization with political adversaries of the New Nigeria vision earned him suspension from the party. His constant romance with these outside forces raises a fundamental question: Whose agenda is Julius Abure truly serving?” Asogwa queried.

Concluding, the LP called on Nigerians to judge for themselves, asserting that the Labour Party must be “rescued, rebuilt, and returned to its true owners — the Nigerian people.”

“It must not, and will not, be left in the hands of crooked individuals who trade its soul for personal gain, while others continue to make sacrifices for a better, fairer, and more just Nigeria.”