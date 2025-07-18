Abure, Abia PDP 2023 guber aspirant hold closed-door meeting in Abuja

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – In what is generating fresh political buzz ahead of the 2027 elections, the embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, held a closed-door meeting in Abuja with Mayor Lucky Igbokwe (popularly known as Don Lulu), a former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

The meeting has fueled widespread speculation of a possible political alignment or defection of Igbokwe from the PDP to the Labour Party, as party leaders continue strategic repositioning ahead of the next election cycle.

According to a source close to the former PDP aspirant, the meeting also had in attendance the South East Vice Chairman of the Labour Party, Mr. Ceekay Igara, and former Abia lawmaker, Hon. Kelechi Onwuzuruike (PDP), who represented Umuahia North in the State Assembly.

Igbokwe, who emerged second in the 2023 PDP governorship primaries, remains a significant political figure in Abia State, with strong grassroots support, especially among the youth demographic. His rumoured defection is viewed by analysts as a major potential blow to the PDP, which has already been rattled by a series of defections in recent months.

Sources suggest the meeting may be part of a broader strategy by the Abure-led Labour Party to consolidate its influence in Abia State and possibly position Igbokwe as a formidable contender in the 2027 governorship race.

With Labour Party’s internal crisis and Abure’s fallout with Governor Alex Otti, the party is reportedly seeking a new political heavyweight to challenge the governor’s reelection bid. Igbokwe’s appeal and rising profile appear to fit the bill.

Political watchers believe the outcome of this budding alliance could reshape the dynamics of Abia politics in the lead-up to 2027.