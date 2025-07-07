Abiodun makes fresh appointments: 12 aides, 27 LG liaison officers named

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta
Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of 12 new aides and 27 liaison officers as part of efforts to strengthen governance and deepen grassroots engagement across the state.
This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.
According to the statement, the appointments include 11 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and one Special Assistant (SA), in addition to 27 Liaison Officers to represent the government across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.
The newly appointed Senior Special Assistants are:
Ayo Somide
Laide Okunola
Sulaimon Oduwole
Adewale Adesina
Hon. Ola Olufunmilayo
Tayo Mabeweje
Basibo Odoru
Hon. Kehinde Bello
Ikienomore Oladipupo Adedeji
Deluola Daniel Babatunde
Doregoes Aaron Oluwatobi
Rasheed Obanla was appointed as Special Assistant.
In a bid to enhance coordination at the grassroots level, the governor also named 27 liaison officers for the local governments as follows:
Abeokuta North: Dr. Wale Bello, Sulaimon Sanni
Abeokuta South: Odetayo Bolade Mutiu, Mr. Yomi Okanlawon
Ado-Odo/Ota: Alhaja Waliat Ogunbiyi, Otunba Rafiu Okewale
Ewekoro: Hon. Olabode Sunkanmi Adegoye
Ifo: Kikelomo Delano, Kola Hammed Adeniji
Ijebu East: Owolabi Okunnuga
Ijebu North: Adeyemi Stephen, Nuberu Femi
Ijebu North-East: Ayo Ogunfowora
Ijebu Ode: Dr. Oluwatosin Olatokunbo
Ikenne: Subomi Olufemi Agesin
Imeko/Afon: Olusola Oke
Ipokia: Wale Agbetokun
Obafemi/Owode: Aderin Dopemu
Odeda: Musiliu Akanji Akindele
Odogbolu: Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo
Ogun Waterside: Wale Ajayi
Remo North: Sorinola Rasheed
Sagamu: Tola Olutayo, Lizzy Jekami
Yewa North: Prince Musibau Olaleye, Micheal Olalere Ejidele
Yewa South: Samson Salako
Governor Abiodun, through the SSG’s statement, charged all the new appointees to remain diligent, people-focused, and committed to the administration’s development agenda encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra—Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Agriculture.
The appointments are seen as a strategic move to enhance delivery and consolidate the government’s achievements across all sectors in Ogun State.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.