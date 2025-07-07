Abiodun makes fresh appointments: 12 aides, 27 LG liaison officers named

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has approved the appointment of 12 new aides and 27 liaison officers as part of efforts to strengthen governance and deepen grassroots engagement across the state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, and made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, the appointments include 11 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and one Special Assistant (SA), in addition to 27 Liaison Officers to represent the government across the 20 local government areas of Ogun State.

The newly appointed Senior Special Assistants are:

Ayo Somide

Laide Okunola

Sulaimon Oduwole

Adewale Adesina

Hon. Ola Olufunmilayo

Tayo Mabeweje

Basibo Odoru

Hon. Kehinde Bello

Ikienomore Oladipupo Adedeji

Deluola Daniel Babatunde

Doregoes Aaron Oluwatobi

Rasheed Obanla was appointed as Special Assistant.

In a bid to enhance coordination at the grassroots level, the governor also named 27 liaison officers for the local governments as follows:

Abeokuta North: Dr. Wale Bello, Sulaimon Sanni

Abeokuta South: Odetayo Bolade Mutiu, Mr. Yomi Okanlawon

Ado-Odo/Ota: Alhaja Waliat Ogunbiyi, Otunba Rafiu Okewale

Ewekoro: Hon. Olabode Sunkanmi Adegoye

Ifo: Kikelomo Delano, Kola Hammed Adeniji

Ijebu East: Owolabi Okunnuga

Ijebu North: Adeyemi Stephen, Nuberu Femi

Ijebu North-East: Ayo Ogunfowora

Ijebu Ode: Dr. Oluwatosin Olatokunbo

Ikenne: Subomi Olufemi Agesin

Imeko/Afon: Olusola Oke

Ipokia: Wale Agbetokun

Obafemi/Owode: Aderin Dopemu

Odeda: Musiliu Akanji Akindele

Odogbolu: Ladejobi Shuaib Adebayo

Ogun Waterside: Wale Ajayi

Remo North: Sorinola Rasheed

Sagamu: Tola Olutayo, Lizzy Jekami

Yewa North: Prince Musibau Olaleye, Micheal Olalere Ejidele

Yewa South: Samson Salako

Governor Abiodun, through the SSG’s statement, charged all the new appointees to remain diligent, people-focused, and committed to the administration’s development agenda encapsulated in the ISEYA mantra—Infrastructure, Social Welfare and Well-being, Education, Youth Empowerment, and Agriculture.

The appointments are seen as a strategic move to enhance delivery and consolidate the government’s achievements across all sectors in Ogun State.