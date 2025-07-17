Abia varsity lecturers not owed 12 months salary arrears – Mgt

. Says staff enjoying regular payment under Otti

By Steve Oko

The Management of Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, has disowned social media report that lecturers of the university are owed 22 months salary arrears under the current administration, dismissing it as mischievous and total falsehood.

In a statement issued Thursday by the University Registrar, Dr Acho Elendu, the Management explained that contrary to the misleading report, Staff of the university have consistently received their salaries every month under Gov. Alex Otti.

The statement further explained that the two former lecturers behind the misleading report were on temporary appointment by the previous administration, and had since been disengaged following irregularities in their engagement.

It also explained that contrary to the mischievous report, Gov. Otti had since cleared the eleven months salary arrears accumulated by the previous Government.

The statement read: “The attention of Management of Abia State University has been drawn to a mischievous, malicious and misleading online publication, captioned “Abia Varsity Lecturers lament 12 months unpaid salaries”.

“The allegation is untrue and a calculated attempt to blackmail the University Management and the State Government.

“It is on record that since assumption of office as the 5th democratically elected Executive Governor of Abia State and Visitor to Abia State University, on 29th May, 2023, His Excellency Dr. Alex Otti, OFR has ensured prompt and regular payment of salaries of verified staff of the University.

“His Excellency, in his characteristic magnanimity and uncommon passion for Education, also approved payment of 11-months arrears of salaries owed by previous Administration. Ten (10) months of the arrears have so far been paid.

“The agitators who were given temporary appointments by previous Administration in 2023, were disengaged over a year ago, due to irregularities in their appointments.

“Management had promised that as many of them that applied and qualified, will be considered alongside others, in the ongoing recruitment exercise in the University, as graciously approved by the State Government.

“Management appeals for caution to ensure that justice is done.”