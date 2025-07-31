Abia govt to hold community leaders responsible for PHCs

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA – Abia State Government, has tasked traditional rulers, President Generals and other community leaders to assume ownership of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), and other public health facilities sited in their domain.

Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya Uche who gave the charge while inaugurating additional three renovated PHCs, warned that Government would not tolerate any vandalism of the facilities.

While two of the PHCs are located at

Asa Okpulo and Obuda Communities, Aba South Local Government Area, the third one is located at Umuafor village in Obingwa LGA.

The health facilities were equipped with brand new beds, vital signs monitor, radiant warmer, drugs among others.

The Commissioner explained that the on-going renovation of 200 PHCs, was in line with Gov. Alex Otti’s vision to provide quality healthcare services to Abia residents both in the urban areas and rural communities.

He expressed hope that the availability of functional PHCs in the Communities would help drastically reduce infant and maternal mortalities.

The Commissioner who said that qualified doctors and other health workers had been deployed to the facilities, further enjoined pregnant mothers and patients to visit the PHCs for quality healthcare services.

“Pregnant women can come and see doctors and nurses here when the need arises. All the equipment that are required to take care of them, including Altra sounds are here.

“Your community is one the communities that benefited from the first 200 health Centres undergoing renovation. Therefore, you must endvaour to safeguard them.

“Ensure that all the facilities brought to this facility are not vandalized or carted away by thrives because it cost some fortunes and Government will not tolerate any such stories”.

Responding, the traditional ruler of Asa Okpulo Community, HRH Eze Enyinnaya Uchenna Aron, commended the Governor for the intervention which according to him, is unprecedented.

The monarch, however, appealed to Government to create job opportunities for local youths by engaging them to guard the facilities.

He assured that the leadership of the community would also complement efforts to protect the facilities against vandals

Highlights of the exercise were free medical screening and treatment for community members.