Abduction: How NDLEA Commander was rescued in Anambra

Daniel Onyishi.

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence headquarters said on Thursday that troops of Operation Udoka in the South East, working in conjunction with DSS operatives while conducting raid operations at the residence of some identified suspected kidnappers/ESN criminals in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on July 2 2025 rescued the NDLEA Commander of Anambra State, after he was abducted.

Recall that the Commander, Daniel Onyishi, was kidnapped in the early hours of June 12, 2025, along Winner Road, prompting the Commander Operation Udoka and GOC, 82 Division, Enugu, to direct troops and other components of the Joint Task Force to go all out and rescue the NDLEA Commander.

Major General Markus Kangye, Director, Defence Media Operation, while briefing the media, said, “During the encounters, three suspects identified as Emeka Ede, Okwudili Aja and Onyebuchi Aja were arrested.

“Intelligence report has it that the suspects masterminded the kidnapping of the NDLEA Commander of Anambra State Command on June 12 2025.

“Items recovered from them were assorted weapons and a large cache of ammunition, as well as some illicit drugs. Items recovered are in the custody of troops, while suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.

Kangye also said the Defence headquarters had not received any court order urging the military to release some elders and leaders of Okuama Community in Delta State who are still in detention following last year’s unfortunate attacks/ambush on troops, which resulted in the killing of soldiers and officers.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, ordered the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, to produce the detained President General of the Ewu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, in court at the next adjourned hearing scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Justice H. A. Ngajiwa issued the order on Monday during a hearing on the bail application filed in suit No. FHC/WR/CS/42/2024 by representatives of the Okuama community.

Prof. Ekpekpo, along with Mr. Julius Oghoroko, Mr. Bernard Esegba, and others, were arrested in 2024 in connection with the killing of 17 soldiers reportedly deployed on a peace mission to the Okuama community.

Several other community leaders were arrested by military personnel between August 18 and 20, 2024.

Among them were the President General of the Okuama Community, Pa James Oghoroko; the community Treasurer, Pa Dennis Okugbaye; Chief Belvis Adogbo; Pa Anthony Ahwemuria; and Mrs. Rita Akata.

Tragically, Pa James Oghoroko died while in military custody on December 4, 2024. Pa Okugbaye reportedly collapsed in detention and was taken to a hospital for medical care.

These arrests followed the military’s invasion of the Okuama community, which caused mass displacement, forcing residents to seek refuge at a camp for internally displaced persons established by the Delta State Government in Ewu.

DHQ said, “The Military has not received any court order for the release of the Okuama leaders in detention. We have our legal departments. If we receive such court order, our legal representatives will advise appropriate authorities. The military’s operation respects the rule of law”.

Speaking on Military Operations across the country in the second quarter, the DMO said, “Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, Operation Fasan Yamma, Operation Safe Haven, Operation Udoka and Operation Delta Safe amongst others performed exceptionally well during the period under review by eliminating key terrorists commanders, bandits kingpins and IPOB/ESN criminals. Some economic saboteurs and terrorists’ logistics suppliers were also arrested.

“The Quarter also witnessed mass surrender of Boko Haram and ISWAP/JAS terrorists due to the troops’ overwhelming firepower.

“For instance, our troops killed several terrorists’ kingpins and their foot soldiers, arrested over 1,191 of them and rescued 543 kidnapped victims. About 682 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops.

Among the terrorists eliminated were the dreaded kingpins Amir Abu Fatimah, Auta Abdul Jamilu, Salisu Mallam Jidda, Maiwada, Mai Dada, and Nwachi Eze, also known as Onowu.

Two (2) days ago, bandit kingpin Yellow Danbokkolo succumbed to injuries sustained during an encounter with troops the previous week, where many of his lieutenants were also eliminated.

“Additionally, some notorious gunrunners and kidnappers on the troops’ watch list were arrested and taken into custody for interrogation, including Buhari Umar, Hassam Mohammed, Saleh Sani, Adamu Dan Mai, Idi Yusuf, Hassan Bello, Muhammed Isah, Shimu Ilu Adamu, Ismaila Ilu Hassan, Michael and Shittu Muazu Bakassi.

Similarly, troops of Operation Delta Safe foiled oil theft worth over Three Billion Five Hundred Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-Five Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty-Four Naira (N3,500,435,234.00) only.

“The breakdown indicates: 2,381,239 litres of stolen crude oil, 605,393 litres of illegally refined AGO, 41,465 litres of DPK and 26,905 litres of PMS were recovered. In addition, troops discovered and destroyed about 174 illegal refining sites, while 45 vehicles were seized from them.

Relatedly, troops recovered some automatic weapons, RPG tubes, machine guns, locally fabricated guns, and improvised explosive devices, which the terrorists had prepared and were ready for detonation. Also, some caches of assorted ammunition were recovered from the sites.

Major General Kangye said, “Troops of Operation Udoka, while sustaining offensive operations between 28 – 30 June 2025, troops while conducting offensive operations, made contact with terrorists in Owerri West and Ihiala LGAs of Imo and Anambra States, respectively.

During the operations, they arrested 21 suspects dealing in illicit drugs, while arms, ammunition, IED-making materials, vehicles, motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered from them.

“In a related development, troops on June 26 2025, acting on credible intelligence, arrested two suspects at a Point of Sale otherwise known as POS belonging to an IPOB/ESN sponsor in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“Troops recovered eight mobile phones, a transaction booklet and the sum of N1,561,400.00 only from the suspects. The suspects are currently undergoing interrogations.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta destroying Illegal Refining Sites.

“Troops recovered 344,749 litres of stolen crude oil and 162,681 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 52 crude oil cooking ovens, 21 dugout pits, 11 boats, 36 storage tanks, 36 drums and 25 illegal refining sites.

“Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones and six vehicles.

“Furthermore, 12 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition and some explosives were also recovered.

“On June 28 2025, troops, while conducting offensive operations, rescued 15 victims abandoned by suspected militia/pirates in Oron LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

Similarly, between June 28 and 29, 2025, troops, acting on a tip-off, arrested eight suspected vandals and criminals in Ogbia and Eleme LGAs of Bayelsa and Rivers States, respectively. The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for necessary action.

“In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded the surrender of ISWAP/JAS Terrorists from June 27 – July 2 2025, comprising adult males and females, including children, who surrendered to troops as operational tempo heightened across the theatre.

“During offensive operations conducted in Gwoza, Bama, Chibok and Ngala LGAs of Borno State, as well as Gujba and Madagali LGAs of Yobe and Adamawa States from June 27 to July 2, troops killed some terrorists, while 32 of them were arrested. They also recovered some quantities of arms and ammunition as well as RPG bombs, IEDs and IED making materials.

“Troops arrested 11 terrorists’ logistics suppliers and collaborators in well-coordinated operations conducted in Monguno, Kaga, Kukawa and Ngala LGAs of Borno State, as well as Nguru and Gujba LGAs of Yobe State between June 28 and July 2, 2025.

“Items recovered during the operations include ICT gadgets, motorcycle spares, and solar panels, some quantities of fertiliser, mobile phones, illicit drugs and vehicles, amongst others.

“Troops responded to information about terrorists’ activities in Gwoza and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States from 27 – 28 Jun 2025, respectively. During the encounters, troops killed a terrorist. They also recovered and safely detonated some IEDs.

“In the North West, troops of Operation Fasan Yamma made some arrests and responded to the activities of terrorists in some areas.

Between 27 and 30 Jun 2025, the troops made contact with terrorists during fighting patrols conducted in Kankara and Matazu LGAs of Katsina State, as well as Danko-Wasagu and Birnin Kebbi LGAs of Kebbi State.

“They also conducted operations in Tangaza and Tsafe LGAs of Sokoto and Zamfara States, respectively. During the encounters, some terrorists were eliminated, while four kidnapped victims were rescued. Some weapons and assorted ammunition were also recovered.

“Troops arrested six suspected terrorists in Dutsinma and Tangaza LGAs of Katsina and Sokoto States between 28 and 29 June 2025. Arrested terrorists are in their custody for further investigation and profiling.

“In a related development, the troops, while on fighting patrol, encountered terrorists in Kankara and Isa LGAs of Katsina and Sokoto States from 27 – 28 Jun 2025. During the encounters, troops killed some terrorists and rescued two kidnapped victims.

“In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven conducted offensive operations from June 28 – July 2 2025, during which troops made contact with extremists in Bokkos, Riyom, Bassa and Jos North LGAs of Plateau State as well as Kaura LGA of Kaduna State.

During the encounters, gallant troops killed some extremists and rescued two kidnapped victims. Some weapons, ammunition and a vehicle were recovered from them.

“From June 28 – July 2 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested nine suspected criminals/kidnappers in Riyom, Jos North, Bassa and Barkin Ladi LGAs of Plateau State.

“Troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to credible intelligence about criminal activities in Riyom, Jos South and Bassa LGAs of Plateau State, as well as Sanga and Zango Kataf LGAs of Kaduna State, between June 29 and July 1 2025.

During the operations, some extremists were killed, arrested 2 of them were arrested, and four kidnapped victims were rescued. Some arms and ammunition, as well as vehicles, motorcycles and livestock, were also recovered from them.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke during offensive operations between June 28 and July 1 2025, made contact with extremists in Wukari, Ussa and Takum LGAs of Taraba State, as well as Patigi and Kaiama LGAs of Kwara State.

“They also conducted an operation in Karu LGA of Nasarawa State. During the encounters, our gallant troops eliminated an extremist, arrested 2 of them and rescued six kidnapped victims. They also recovered arms and ammunition during the operations.

Similarly, from June 28 to July 1, 2025, troops acting on a tip-off arrested five criminals in Wamba and Nasarawa Eggon LGAs of Nasarawa State, as well as Lokoja and Edu LGAs of Kogi and Kwara States, respectively.

Similarly, they arrested eight illegal miners in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT. Items recovered from them include assorted weapons and ammunition, mining equipment, mobile phones, motorcycles and vehicles. The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.

Between 28 and 29 June 2025, troops, while on anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations, responded to information about criminal activities in Guma and Konshisha LGAs of Benue State, as well as Karim Lamido LGA of Taraba State. During the encounters, some extremists were killed while arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

Furthermore, Kangye said, “I want to reaffirm our deep appreciation to our Field Commanders and their men for their resolve and determination across all theatres in ensuring that all forms of threats facing the country are conclusively brought to an end.

“We assure Nigerians that the military and all security agencies observed our Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations (ISO), Laws of Armed Conflict and Rules of Engagement (ROE).

“We also appreciate the efforts of the Media in keeping faith with us in this drive and informing Nigerians about the laudable efforts of our troops in the field.”

Vanguard News