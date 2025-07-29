Aaron Omosele Initiative Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration in Ede, Shendam: A step towards empowering girls

By Adetutu Audu

In commemoration of International Menstrual Hygiene Day 2025, landmark events were held in Ede, Osun State, and Shendam, Plateau State, bringing together young girls from multiple secondary schools for advocacy, education, and empowerment.

Organised by the Aaron Omosele Initiative in collaboration with various impactful partners including Project Bithiah, Inspired by Bimpe, The Hand that Gives the Rose, Giving Tuesday Women’s Rights Subgroup RUN, Blossom Girls Outreach Foundation, and Tarfs Foundation, the programs aimed to raise awareness around menstrual health and adolescent pregnancy, a critical issue affecting thousands of girls annually.

On May 28, 2025, over 230 girls from four secondary schools gathered at Government Girls Science Secondary School, Shendam for the Pad-a-Girl program. Anchored by the Reproductive Health and HIV/AIDS CDS Group, the event featured a spirited inter-school debate on the topic: “The Menace of Adolescent Pregnancy: Who is to Blame – The Girl Child, the Parents, or the Society?”

Maranatha Grace of God School won the debate, and their representative received a ₦50,000 cash prize. In addition to the debate, participants received sanitary pads, branded t-shirts, tote bags, educational pamphlets, and menstrual hygiene sensitisation sessions.

Two days later, on May 30, 2025, a visit was made by the team, this time to Olanipekun Hall at Redeemer’s University, Ede, where another inter-school debate under the same theme was hosted. Participating schools included: Redeemer’s University Staff School, Akoda Model School, Ebunoluwa International School, Ata-Oja School of Sciences.

The debate drew an audience of about forty girls, with Redeemer’s University Staff School taking first place and earning a ₦50,000 prize for their representative.

In a remarkable display of support, the judges unanimously decided to sponsor the education of another debater until she completes secondary school, in addition to a cash prize, to encourage the young debater. Participants left with sanitary products, skincare face masks, tote bags, and informational resources.

A teacher from one of the participating schools commented: “Every year, at least one of our students gets pregnant. I am glad they could get this exposure. We always encourage such for them.”

At the centre of these life-changing initiatives is Mr Aaron Omosele, a passionate advocate for the girl child and founder of the Aaron Omosele Initiative. Who continues to be a beacon of hope for the girl child and firmly addresses adolescent pregnancy issues in society. He remains committed to his mission to reach 1,000 girls in secondary schools across Nigeria.

“Empowering a girl today means transforming a generation tomorrow,” said Omosele. “Our goal is to break the silence around menstruation and equip girls to stand tall in a society that often silences or overlooks them.”

These events represent a significant leap forward in combating stigma, improving menstrual hygiene education, and fostering dialogue around adolescent pregnancy. The communities of Ede and Shendam will remember these days not only as celebrations, but as turning points in the journey toward dignity, education, and equity for Nigerian girls.