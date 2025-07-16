AANI Lagos pays tribute to late President Buhari

By Joseph Erunke | Abuja

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Lagos Chapter has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a “stalwart leader who left an enduring legacy in Nigeria’s history.”

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Omoba Tunde Ajibulu, on July 14, 2025, the association paid tribute to Buhari’s contributions to national development, hailing his commitment to democratic values and institutional reform.

“His unwavering dedication to democracy, stability, and progress inspired a nation and earned him a revered place in our collective memory,” the statement read.

The group lauded Buhari’s “courageous leadership, relentless fight against corruption, and tireless efforts to improve the lives of Nigerians,” adding that his legacy would continue to guide the country’s quest for a better future.

“As members of AANI Lagos, we salute his vision for a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria and his efforts to fortify our institutions,” the group said.

The association extended its condolences to the former President’s family, friends, and the Nigerian people, offering prayers for his soul’s eternal rest.

“May his memory serve as a beacon, inspiring future generations to serve with integrity, passion, and dedication to the nation’s progress. Farewell, Mr. President,” the statement concluded.