AAAM task Nigeria on legislation of automotive policy (Photos)

L-R: Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC RS 2 (Lagos and Ogun states), Assistant Corps Marshal Ann Oladayo; Chairman, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, Theodore Opara; Representative of DG, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Engr Danmola Abayomi; MD, Stallion VON Nigeria, Dr. Harpreet Singh; Deputy Director, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Deacon Felicia Oyebolu; and Managing Director of Lanre Shittu Motors, Mr. Taiwo Shittu… at the Second Nigeria Auto Industry Summit held in Lagos, today, July 31, 2025.

By Theodore Opara

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) has stressed the need for Nigeria to legalise it automotive policy to provide the foundation for sustainable local manufacturing, job creation and boost investor’s confidence.

Chief Executive Officer, AAAM, Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, stated this today in Lagos at the second Nigeria Auto Industry Summit organised by Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA).

She said without it, the sector remains vulnerable to unchecked used imports, and Nigeria risks missing out on the opportunities industrialisation can bring.

She noted that AAM remains a committed partner to Nigeria.

“We have seen what’s possible in countries like Morocco, Egypt, Ghana and South Africaand we believe Nigeria can go even further. Political will and decisive action will be the game changers.”

According to her, Africa is the world’s last automotive frontier — and Nigeria holds a powerful place in that future.

She said with its scale, talent and entrepreneurial spirit, Nigeria has all the right ingredients to lead. What’s needed now is policy certainty to match that potential.

Backhaus-Jerling said: “At AAAM, we work with governments and partners across the continent toenable policies and auto programmes, attract investment and unlock regional value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

In his remarks, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, said the theme for this year’s summit, “Nigeria First: Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy,” is timely and aligns deeply with national aspirations for industrialization, job creation, and sustainable development.

Represented by Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2HQ, Lagos, Ogun, Ann Oladayo, said as a lead agency in road safety and traffic management, the FRSC recognises the critical interdependence between road safety, automotive standards, and local content development.

He noted that the FRSC remains committed to collaborating with all partners in shaping policies that encourage safer vehicle designs, support innovation in transport technologies, and promote ethical practices within the automotive value chain.

Earlier in his remarks, NAJA Chairman, Theodore Opara, issued a resounding call for a renewed and strategic push toward the development of local content in the country’s automotive sector.

Reflecting on the significance of the summit, Opara described it as a vital platform for critical stakeholders to engage in robust dialogue and jointly create actionable roadmaps for industrial development.

He noted that the outcomes of the previous summit had been compiled into a communiqué and submitted to relevant government institutions including the Ministry of Industry, the National Assembly, and the Presidency for further action.

Speaking on the current state of the industry, the NAJA Chairman bemoaned the sector’s continued overreliance on imports for everything from fully built vehicles to basic auto components like tyres, brake pads, and batteries.

He stressed that Nigeria’s wealth of natural resources, combined with a youthful and dynamic workforce, makes local production not only feasible but necessary.