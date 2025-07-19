A season of breakthrough, by Funmi Komolafe

Beloved, we thank God for life as we progress in the month of July, the month of perfection.

Last week, we made the point that July, the seventh month is the time to rest from all challenges like the woman with the issue of blood.

Today, we are looking at the season of breakthrough as seen in the Holy Bible.

The first question is who needs a breakthrough?

It is that person that has stagnated in a situation without any sign of improvement.

The person that needs a breakthrough is one that has been held down with a particular challenge that is beyond his or her capacity to handle.

It could also be the person that has completely lost hope in a particular situation.

When God intervenes, a change for joy would become visible.

A breakthrough is visible when what has been dead in one’s body or life receives the breath of God and comes alive again.

Those who didn’t hear your secret prayers would hear your testimony.

So, the question is, what steps should one take to have a breakthrough.

The first is to be linked to God in faith.

Let’s consider the story of the Shunammite woman.

Here was a woman with a troubled heart because she had no child. She had actually given up on the search for a child. Meaning she had written herself off but despite the great burden of childlessness in her life, she was caring.

She showed love and care to a man of God that passed by her residence daily.

2nd Kings 4 vs. 8-10 ( KJV): “ And it fell on a day, that Elisha passed to Shunem, where was a great woman; and she constrained him to eat bread. And so it was, that as oft as he passed by, he turned thither to eat bread.

And she said unto her husband, Behold, now I perceive that this is a holly man of God, which passeth by us continually.

Let us make a little chamber I pray thee, on the wall; and let us set for him there a bed, and a table, and a stool, and a candlestick: and it shall be, when he cometh to us, that he shall turn in thither”.

With the consent of her husband, they created a place of rest for Prophet Elisha.

She didn’t allow the emotional burden of childlessness to prevent her from being kind to others.

Beloved, whatever is that challenge, continue to show love and care to others.

We are told in the Holy Bible that Jesus is love.

The Shunammite woman created a place of rest for a man of God and God gave her rest from the pains and worries of barrenness.

Since one good turn deserves another, Elisha made up his mind to reward her kindness.

2nd Kings 4 vs, 12-16: “ And he said to Gehazi his servant, Call this Shunammite. And when he had called her, she stood before him. And he said unto him, Say unto her, Behold, thou hast been careful for us with all this care; what is to be done for thee? wouldest thou be spoken for to the king, or the captain of the host? And she answered, I dwell among mine own people.

And he said, What then is to be done for her? And Gehazi answered, Verily she hath no child, and her husband is old.

And he said, Call her. And when he had called her, she stood in the door.

And he said, About this season, according to the time of life, thou shalt embrace a son. And she said, Nay, my lord, thou man of God, do not lie unto thine handmaid”.

In this short story, we see that this woman had completely lost hope. She had given up hope of bearing a child. Note that Gehazi also said “ her husband is old”. Which means, he was at a stage in his life that physically speaking, he is unlikely to impregnate his wife.

Therefore, both of them had lost hope .

But the God of restoration, our God that restores hope for the hopeless rose up for the couple as a reward for their kindness to a man of God.

Verse 17:” And the woman conceived, and bare a son at that season that Elisha had said unto her, according to the time of life”.

Every word that a genuine man of God has spoken to your life would become a testimony this month in the name of Jesus.

Remember that Eli also spoke a similar word to Hannah when Eli mistook her for a drunk woman.

Ist Samuel 9 vs. 15-17: “ And Hannah answered and said, No, my lord, I am a woman of sorrowful spirit: I have drunk neither wine nor strong drink, but have poured out my soul before the LORD.

Count not thine handmaid for a daughter of Belial: for out of the abundance of my complaint and grief have I spoken hitherto.

Then Eli answered and said, Go in peace: and the God of Israel grant thee thy petition that thou hast asked of him”.

God answered that simple prayer of Eli when Samuel was born.

Beloved, when a genuine man of God prays for you, take it seriously. Believe it and it would come to pass.

Let’s return to the Shunammite woman.

She got a breakthrough with the birth of her son but the forces of darkness planned to terminate her joy with the death of the baby through sickness.

Instead of giving up on the dead child, the woman decided to return to the source of the baby; the God of Elijah.

She knew that if her womb that was considered dead could receive the breath of life and bring forth her son, that same God is able to restore the baby back to life.

Her testimony had taken her faith to a higher level.

Beloved, another person’s testimony could take your faith to a higher level.

If only you believe.

Doubters of testimony hardly become testifiers.

May God take away the spirit of doubt from your life in Jesus name.

The Shunammite woman not only believed, she persisted.

Belief, Faith and Persistence put in practice together, often results in testimonies.

Let’s see her encounter with Elisha when she went to him with a troubled mind.

Elisha sent Gehazi to pray for the child but the woman insisted that the man of God must come physically.

2nd Kings 4 vs. 32-36: “ And when Elisha was come into the house, behold, the child was dead, and laid upon his bed.

He went in therefore, and shut the door upon them twain, and prayed unto the LORD.

And he went up, and lay upon the child, and put his mouth upon his mouth, and his eyes upon his eyes, and his hands upon his hands: and he stretched himself upon the child; and the flesh of the child waxed warm.

And he returned, and walked into the house to and fro; and went up, and stretched himself upon him: and the child sneezed seven times, and the child opened his eyes.

And he called Gehazi, and said, Call this Shunammite. So he called her. And when she was come in unto him, he said, Take up thy son”.

Brethren note that the child sneezed seven times.

You are in the seventh month, the month of perfection, the month of rest, the month of breakthrough. Work towards your breakthrough.

In the name of Jesus as you continue to trust God, doing so consistently, showing care and love to others, the merciful God would restore to life everything that has been declared dead in your life.

As a child of God move confidently in God’s glory from stagnation to promotion in the name of Jesus.

Declare this month of July as your month of breakthrough and work towards it.

The Holy Spirit of God would help you in Jesus name.

Wipe off tears and begin to sing new songs to the Lord.

Your season of breakthrough is here, don’t miss it.