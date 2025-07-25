931 candidates screened in Ibadan for PTDF overseas scholarship

About 931 candidates from the South-West region were screened on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State, for the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) overseas scholarship scheme.

The PTDF team lead in the zone, Masud Mohamed, revealed this during the screening exercise held at the Faculty of Petroleum Engineering, University of Ibadan.

He noted that 749 applicants had been screened earlier for the Master’s category, with interviews conducted in morning and afternoon sessions over five days.

Mohamed, who also serves as Manager at the College of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, said an additional 182 candidates were being screened for PhD programmes in fields relevant to the petroleum sector.

“The scholarship scheme is in fulfillment of one of its mandates. It remains a deliberate strategy to boost indigenous expertise and bridge the capacity gap in the nation’s oil and gas sector.

“One of the mandates of the PTDF is the responsibility of developing capacity for the oil and gas industry, and that’s precisely why we are doing this,” he stated.

He emphasized that the screening is focused exclusively on oil and gas-related courses and has been a longstanding initiative of the PTDF. According to him, it has produced scholars who are making significant contributions to society.

The screening, Mohamed added, was decentralised across six geopolitical zones, with one centre in each, to ease participation. He also said the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the area of human capacity development.