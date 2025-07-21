90% of identified HIV-positive pregnant women receiving antiretroviral therapy, says NASCP

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The National AIDS and STIs Control Programme, NASCP, of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, has said that through its Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission, PMTCT, scale-up, Nigeria has reduced vertical transmission rates significantly, with over 90 per cent of identified HIV-positive pregnant women receiving antiretroviral therapy, ART.

Describing the development as one of its key achievements, the NASCP also said its relentless efforts led to the prevention of transmission from 34 per cent in 2023 to 63 per cent in 2024.

The National Coordinator of the National AIDS and STDs Control Programme, Dr. Adebobola Bashorun, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, ahead of the National HIV Health Sector Symposium with the theme: “Advancing PMTCT and Pediatric Treatment Coverage in Nigeria”, being organised by the programme.

Dr. Bashorun, who said an estimated 1.9 million people are living with HIV, with children representing 67,000, a drop of over 100,000 in 2023, noted that the NASCP has remained at the forefront of Nigeria’s national HIV response.

He disclosed that “from just 6,000 PMTCT sites, Nigeria now has over 40,000 functional SDPs, offering HIV testing and care for pregnant women and children, using the Hub-and-Spoke model.”

Speaking on the paediatric HIV and PMTCT efforts of NASCP in the last ten years, Bashorun explained that, ”Recognizing children and pregnant women as vulnerable populations, NASCP has prioritized efforts in Paediatric HIV and Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission, through policy, systems strengthening, innovation, and partnerships.”

According to him, the NASCP through introduction of Point-of-Care Technologies,” deployed 85 mPIMA machines and expanded GeneXpert platforms from 103 to 141 sites, improving Early Infant Diagnosis (EID) and prompt ART initiation in newborns.”

On pediatric ART access, he said, “Guided by the World Health Organisation, WHO recommendations, NASCP has integrated child-friendly ART formulations, including DTG10mg, and facilitated multi-month dispensing (MMD) for improved adherence and retention.”

The NASCP boss said plans are ongoing to introduce TAF into the programme, recalling that ART coverage increased from 30% in 2023 to 74% in 2024.

On the programme’s strategic innovations, he said there was Paediatric Advanced HIV Disease (AHD) Package which had been launched in six states (Gombe, Kano, Lagos, Rivers, Anambra and Benue) with partner support, to address mortality among children with late-stage HIV through diagnostics, prophylaxis, and mentorship.

Bashorun informed that index testing among biological children of HIV-positive adults is now mainstream across supported states, adding that efforts to embed paediatric HIV screening into RMNCAH, nutrition, immunization and TB clinics are yielding promising results.

He said the programme will continue to partner with donors and implementing agencies to improve access to PMTCT and paediatric ART.

Recall that the National HIV/ AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme, NASCP, was created under the Department of Primary Healthcare and Disease Control (DPHC & DC) in the Federal Ministry of Health in 1992.

NASCP is charged with the responsibility of coordinating the health sector response to HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs in Nigeria.