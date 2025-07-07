80% of male Legislators are backing reserved seats for women bill – Gimba

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Lawmaker representing the people of Bama, Ngala, and Kala Balge Federal constituency of Borno state, Hon Zainab Gimba on has revealed that about 80% of male legislators in the National Assembly are in support of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill (RSWB).

She noted that male legislators in both chambers of the National Assembly share the same concerns as their female counterparts, even as she expressed optimism that the bill would gain passage, leading to enhanced representation for Nigerian women.

Hon Gimba disclosed this at the sidelines of the just concluded 2- Day North East Senate Committee Public Hearing on the review of the 1999 Constitution held at the Muhammadu Indimi Multipurpose Hall, University of Maiduguri.

The bill aims to provide special seats for women in the National and State House of Assemblies through the amendment of various sections of the 1999 Constitution.

In the bill, section 48, which provides for composition of the senate as three Senators from each state and one from the Federal Capital Territory, totalling 109 senators, is to be amended to include “one additional senator for each state and the Federal Capital Territory, who shall be a woman”, making 37 more senators.

While Section 49, which provides that the House of Representatives shall consist of 360 members, is to be amended to include “two additional members for each state and the Federal Capital Territory, who shall be women”, that is 74 more of female at the lower chamber.

At the state houses of assembly, the bill proposes extra 108 seats specially for women through the addition of one female member from each of the three senatorial districts in the 36 state assemblies.

According to Hon Gimba, the significance of additional seats for women in the National and State Assemblies cannot be overemphasized, given the substantial contributions women make to the development of their communities accross

the country.

” The passage of this bill would address the existing gender imbalance, bringing about significant positive change and development for Nigeria’s about 60% female population.

” This time around , we’re happy to have at least 80% of our male Senators and House of Representatives Members that are supporting the reserved seats for women bill because of its significance. ” Hon Gimba said .

Hon Gimba’s who is the only female legislator from Borno State also reveled that promoters of the bill from within and outside the National Assembly are working assidoiusly to avoid all incubramces that stall the passage of the bill during the 9th National Assembly.

She said special attention is being channel to address all grey areas that brought about the setback of the bill the last time pointing out that is required to make bill become law is being done

“We’ve identified the loopholes and we’re taking steps to address them. We’ll remain resilient, employing diplomatic efforts, lobbying, and other strategies to ensure the reserved seats for women bill sails through at the National Assembly.” Hon Gimba said .

Hon Gimba commended the male lawmakers for their unwavering support for the reserved seats for women bill, assuring them that the additional seats would not threaten their own positions.