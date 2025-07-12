70‑year‑old woman casts ballot at Sanwo‑Olu’s ward

Undeterred by her age, a 70-year-old woman turned out on Saturday morning to vote at the Adeniji/Adele polling centre, Ward 006, located in Lagos Island East.

Voting officially kicked off at 8:00 am at St. Stephen Nursery and Primary School, which houses two polling stations—Wards 006 and 007.

Ward 006, home to 634 registered voters, includes Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu among its constituents.

Ward 007, with 667 registered voters, also witnessed early voter turnout, as residents arrived steadily to participate in the electoral process.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Jubril Gawat, was also seen casting his ballot at Ward 006.

The election comes exactly one year after the Supreme Court reaffirmed local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Today, over 7 million eligible voters across Lagos State—the country’s commercial capital and highest revenue-generating state—are choosing their next set of local leaders, including chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors, in all 20 local government areas (LGAs) and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs).