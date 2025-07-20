62 vandals arrested as army confiscates over 350,000 litres of stolen crude oil

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of sustained onslaught against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region (NDR), Nigerian Army troops have confiscated over 350,000 litres of stolen crude oil products and arrested 62 criminals last week.

The Army said its troops of the 6th Division also deactivated 14 illegal refinery sites as part of an offensive to dismantle illegal bunkering enclaves and disrupt their supply chains.

It said, “These feats were achieved through various operations conducted in collaboration with other security agencies, with successes recorded across Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta, and Akwa Ibom states between 14 and 20 July 2025.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 62 suspected economic saboteurs, the deactivation of 14 illegal refining sites, the seizure of 5 boats, and the confiscation of over 350,000 litres of stolen petroleum products across the joint operation area.

“In Rivers State, around an abandoned wellhead at Joinkrama 4 in Ahoada West Local Government Area (LGA), troops deactivated six illegal refining sites.

“Additionally, six large ovens, reservoirs, and receivers containing approximately 300,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 21,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), were handled in line with subsisting operational mandate.

“Other items recovered at the site included a generator set, welding machine, and several shovels.

“Similarly, around Obiafor in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA (ONELGA), several illegal refining sites were dismantled.

“Three dug-out pits were discovered, two filled with over 5,700 litres of stolen crude and one containing unquantified stolen AGO.

“Additionally, two boats loaded with ten sacks of condensates were intercepted at the riverside in Obiafor.

“Troops also intercepted a Sienna vehicle with no registration number, loaded with 32 sacks filled with over 1,920 litres of stolen AGO, at Elele Town in Ikwerre LGA.

“Likewise, an illegal connection point was discovered, along with a dug-out pit filled with over 1,200 litres of condensate.

“Recovered items included three 150-meter-long hoses, eight metal drums, and several ovens set up for illicit refining.

“In Bayelsa State, around Biseni in Yenagoa LGA, troops deactivated four illegal refining sites and four dug-out pits.

“Over 10,000 litres of stolen AGO were confiscated, and five cooking ovens were dismantled.

“Troops are also combing the creeks and rivulets to crack down on economic saboteurs.

“Relatedly, following a tip-off, troops projected force from Javel Sharp Sand Waterside to Gana Road in Sapele LGA of Delta State, where two suspected oil thieves were apprehended.

“They were arrested with two boats loaded with 30 cellophane bags filled with over 1,500 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom State, troops have continued to dominate the operational landscape, effectively denying criminal elements freedom of action.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah, commended the troops for their successes.

“He charged them to sustain the operational tempo to continue denying economic saboteurs any freedom of action.”

