6 countries that still offer birthright citizenship in 2025

With the United States tightening its birth citizenship rules and cracking down on birth tourism, many Nigerian parents seeking easier ways to secure foreign nationality for their newborns are exploring more welcoming alternatives.

Fortunately, six countries still uphold jus soli, the principle of granting citizenship by birthplace regardless of parental status.

Here are your best options in 2025 if you are looking for countries to grant your newborns birth citizenship:

1. Canada



Canada remains a top destination for birthright citizenship. Any child born on Canadian soil automatically becomes a citizen, regardless of the parents’ immigration status. While parents must go through separate residency processes, the newborn gains access to one of the world’s strongest passports, enabling visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to over 180 countries.

2. Mexico



Mexico grants automatic citizenship to children born within its borders, excluding only children of foreign diplomats. Parents can later apply for residency and eventually citizenship. The Mexican passport offers extensive travel privileges across the Americas and Europe.

3. Brazil



Under Brazil’s law, every child born in the country is immediately granted citizenship. Foreign parents can apply for permanent residency and become eligible for naturalisation after just one year. Brazil’s passport is ranked highly globally, boosting mobility for holders.

4. Argentina



Argentina offers immediate citizenship to all children born on its soil. Parents can apply for citizenship after just one year of legal residence—one of the fastest processes globally. Argentine passports offer wide visa-free access and rank among the top 20 worldwide.

5. Peru



Peru maintains an open jus soli policy, granting citizenship to all children born within the country. Parents can then pursue legal residency and citizenship after fulfilling stay requirements. The Peruvian passport provides access to over 130 countries, including the entire Schengen Zone.

6. Costa Rica



Costa Rica automatically grants citizenship to children born in the country. Though the path to citizenship for parents takes longer—three years to apply for residency and ten years in total for naturalisation—the country’s political stability, safety, and quality of life make it an attractive long-term option.

