52-year-old mother of 2 seeks N1.5m for chronic pneumonia treatment

By Adeola Badru

Mrs. Olubunmi Oyeneye, a 52-year-old mother of two and a petty trader in Ibadan is in desperate need of financial assistance to combat a chronic case of right pneumonia accompanied by mild lamellar effusion.

Narrating her ordeal to Vanguard, she said for the past three years, she has been battling the debilitating illness and is now appealing to the public for N1.5 million to cover her treatment costs.

“I never imagined I would find myself in this situation At first, I thought it was a spiritual attack. I visited several churches, praying for healing, but my condition only worsened. It was heartbreaking to realise that I needed medical help.”

“When I finally sought medical attention, I was diagnosed of having right pneumonia with mild lamellar effusion. I have been fighting this for three long years, and it’s taken everything from me,” she lamented.

Despite her efforts to seek treatment at both public and private hospitals, Mrs. Oyeneye, who is residing at No. 25, Akako, Odo-Ona, Ibadan, has faced severe financial constraints, saying, “We are a struggling family, and the costs have drained our resources. I often feel helpless, and my heart aches knowing that my family has exhausted all options.”

She expressed the emotional burden of being abandoned by some family members, adding, “It’s devastating to feel like you’re fighting this battle alone. My family has tried their best, but they are just as helpless as I am. I never thought I would have to appeal to strangers for help.”

A medical report from Beacon Health Diagnostics Centre, Ring Road, Ibadan obtained by Vanguard confirmed her condition, noting, “Few streaky/patchy opacities on her right lung base,” advising further clinical correlation.

The report estimated that her treatment will cost around N1.5 million, prompting her urgent plea for assistance.

“I am reaching out to well-meaning Nigerians for help Every little bit counts, and I am grateful for any support that comes my way. I just want to live and take care of my children,” she pleaded.

If you feel moved by her story, please consider making a donation to: Oyeneye Olubunmi Christiana, GTB, 0030691392. For inquiries, she can be reached at 08148193646 or 08074318416.