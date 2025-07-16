50th Anniversary-Unilorin investitutes alumnus, Ambassadors, distinguished Nigerians with awards of excellence

Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN,the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin while reading his address at the UNILORIN Ambassadors, investiture , distinguished Alumni and awards of excellence program at the institution’s main auditorium to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the university on Wednesday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The University of Ilorin in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, was agog on Wednesday as the institution investiture alumnus, ambassadors and carefully selected distinguished Nigerians for awards of excellence for their selfless service to the development of the university.

Speaking in Ilorin during the investitures of the honorees , which included the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Mr. Eniola Bello, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN) stated that, “the investitures of the selected honourees is a significant part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 50th anniversary as a University”.

He said that,”today’s ceremony focuses on three categories of honourees, each selected for their remarkable contributions to our university and society at large Chief among them are our 50 Ambassadors,10 Distinguished Alumni and Two recipients of the award of excellence.”

“Your presence here is a testament to your deep admiration for our University and its leadership and form this, we are sincerely grateful”.

He also recalled that, “We commenced our Golden Jubilee celebrations on January 6th with the unveiling of the 50th anniversary logo.”

Egbewole noted that,”the award of excellence is particularly special.It is not exclusive to our alumni but reserved for individuals whose dedication to our university has been profound and self initiated.”

“One of such individuals is Dr Tunji Olowolafe a 1984 graduate,who this year alone sponsored 40 academic staff to international conferences supporting each with N5Million, amounting to N200Million in total.He also donated a brand new Hilux vehicle to enhance our campus security and contributed to the purchase of an Anatomage machine through his class set.

While soliciting more support for the growth of the institution, the Vice Chancellor urged the honourees to see the opportunity availed them to build bonding platforms, fostering collaboration and dialogue for the University’s continued growth and development.

He also solicited support of all and sundry and the concerned honourees on the legacy projects that includes Transcript Hub and Innovation Hub in the forthcoming 50th anniversary of the University slated between 23rd-28th November, 2025.

Egbewole however said that, the management of the institution would continue to embark on meaningful development capable of adding values to the academic excellence and infrastructural development of the institution.

The Vice Chancellor while assuring the audience the commitment of the present administration to maintaining strong, enduring relationship with the honourees also tasked them ,”to serve as mentors to our students, helping to guide them into impactful futures much like your own.”

Also in his key note address at the event, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and First Kuliyan of Ilorin Emirate, Prof. Yusuf Olaolu Ali SAN urged the audience to cultivate attitude of giving saying that, the heart of giving is the heartbeat of humanity.

“Those who give back, give forward. Let us give back to our universities with our resources, our time our talents and our hearts, not out of obligation but out of gratitude and vision. “Ali added.

He also said,”let us leave this gathering determined,not just to succeed but to support. Not just to rise but to raise others as the saying goes “we rise by raising others.

“May our universities flourish because we give, and may our names be remembered not for what we had but for what we give away. “

One of the awardees and former Vice Chancellor of the university Professor Emeritus Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede who spoke on behalf of others commended the Vice Chancellor Prof Egbewole for the creativity with which he has carried out the program such that it had positive maximum impact on the institution.