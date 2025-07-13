50th anniversary: Unilorin honours Oloyede, Olowolafe, Nandap, Omotowa, Thisday MD, 60 others

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

As part of the activities commemorating its Golden Jubilee, the University of Ilorin will, on Wednesday (July 16, 2025), honour 65 eminent Nigerians, most of whom are alumni of the nation’s most acclaimed institution.

The landmark event, tagged ‘Investiture Ceremony of Unilorin Ambassadors, Distinguished Alumni, and Award of Excellence’, will hold at the University Auditorium beginning from 11.00 a.m.

A statement by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun , at the weekend, quoted the Chairman, Awards Planning Committee, Prof. AbdulRasheed A. Adeoye, as saying that “the ceremony will celebrate alumni and individuals who have excelled in their various fields, enhanced the image and reputation of our University, and have contributed meaningfully to its growth and development.”

The statement added that “specifically, one alumnus and another distinguished Nigerian will receive the Award of Excellence, 10 will be honoured as Distinguished Alumni, while 50 individuals and three graduating sets will be invested as Unilorin Ambassadors.”

According to the Committee Chairman, “This ceremony is not only a recognition of the achievements of our distinguished honourees but also a moment of reflection and pride for us all as members of the UNILORIN family.”

Among those to be honoured are, the 8th Vice Chancellor of the University and Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Emeritus Is’haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, CON; Dr Tunji Olowolafe, Dr Adeyemi Murtadha Adeniji, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Prof. Temidayo Oladiji; former Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd., Mr Babatunde Omotowa; prominent Accountant, Dr AWA Ibrahim; former CBN Deputy Governor, Dr Sarah Omotunde Alade; the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Services, Mrs Kemi Nanna Nandap; and the Managing Director of Thisday Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello.

Also to be honoured are the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, Prof. Abdulrasheed Na’Allah, the Vice Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi, Prof. David Durosomo, and Justice Asmau Tanwa Akanbi, among others.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, is the Chief Host of the occasion while eminent legal luminary and Professor of Practice, Mallam Olaolu Ali, SAN, will deliver the keynote address at the event.