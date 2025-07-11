50-Year Nri kingship struggle escalates amid Igbo throne crisis

By Vincent Ujumadu

The protracted monarchical crisis in Nri, the historic ancestral home of the Igbo people, has worsened as two major quarters in the town—Agukwu Nri and Akamkpisi Nri—continue their bitter rivalry over traditional leadership.

The conflict intensified following the death of the 16th Eze Nri, Eze Obidiegwu Onyeso, who reigned from 1988 to 2018. Since then, efforts to find a successor have been marred by deep divisions. Prince Ikenga Onyeso, son of the late king, currently serves as Regent, but divination by native priests reportedly identified Chukwudi Nwokoye, a U.S.-based indigene, as the next monarch—a selection that has sparked fresh controversy.

At the heart of the dispute is Akamkpisi’s longstanding refusal to recognize monarchs from Agukwu Nri. The Akamkpisi community, led by cultural custodian Ezeoba Ramas Asuzu, insists they are the original settlers of Nri, with historical roots predating Agukwu, which they claim migrated from Aguleri.

“Agukwu people were the last settlers,” Asuzu asserted. “Before their arrival, there were three Akamkpisi villages—Aniodo, Ekwenayika, and Idiodo—already established. Agukwu’s Uruoji, Agbadani, and Obeagu came later and have no historical right to impose authority on us.”

He blamed past administrations for fueling the crisis, noting that under Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju, certificates were issued to two rulers—Eze Onyeso and Ogbumuo—but Akamkpisi failed to claim theirs. Governor Willie Obiano’s subsequent recognition of autonomous communities, he said, further deepened the division.

“We’ve never truly been united for over 5,000 years. Eze Onyeso ruled only three villages, while Ogbumuo oversaw the other three in Akamkpisi. We’ve never accepted Agukwu as our rulers.”

Asuzu criticized the process that led to the selection of Chukwudi Nwokoye, claiming it was orchestrated solely by a faction within Agukwu Nri without input from the broader Nri community. “Even within Agukwu, there’s division over his selection. He hasn’t been accepted or approved. We, the aborigines, will now choose our own king.”

The Akamkpisi community has resolved to formally request autonomy from the Anambra State government, following a letter by Agukwu Nri to the Ministry of Chieftaincy Affairs indicating their desire for separation.

“They’ve claimed they have nothing in common with us—our festivals, our titles, our traditions. We’ve accepted their position. It’s time we also go our separate way for peace to reign,” Asuzu said.

He further accused Agukwu Nri of appropriating royal authority unjustly. “Our ancestors were kings long before Agukwu’s arrival. One of their sons, through his mother’s lineage, was granted the royal symbol by our seventh king for loyal service. That gesture was hijacked and used to usurp our heritage.”

Calling for a peaceful resolution, Asuzu warned against external interference. “No government official will be allowed to impose an Eze Nri through elections. Any such move will be resisted.”

He lamented that the ongoing conflict has created a vacuum in Igbo leadership, allowing other communities to falsely claim Nri heritage and authority.

“As a custodian of Igbo culture, I say this crisis must end. If Agukwu wishes to depart, let them. Only then can Akamkpisi restore the dignity of Nri and unify the Igbo people once more,” he concluded.