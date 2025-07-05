5 thinnest Samsung phones you can buy today

A few standout Samsung phones have emerged in recent years that push the limits of sleekness.

From foldables to flagships, here are the 5 thinnest Samsung phones currently available: all under 8mm in thickness.

1. Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition — 4.9mm (Unfolded)

This ultra-slim foldable leads the pack. When unfolded, it measures just 4.9mm in thickness: making it the thinnest Samsung phone ever. It combines cutting-edge design with productivity-focused features, ideal for power users who want a tablet-like experience in a portable frame.

2. Galaxy Z Fold 6 — 5.6mm (Unfolded)

A refined evolution of Samsung’s premium foldable phones, the Z Fold 6 brings a more compact and lighter profile. At only 5.6mm when open, it offers a large display without the bulk, along with flagship performance and multitasking capabilities.

3. Galaxy Z Flip 6 — 6.9mm (Unfolded)

Sleek and stylish, the Z Flip 6 is designed for trendsetters who love compact phones. Once unfolded, it stretches to just 6.9mm thick, offering a balanced mix of slim design, fun colors, and flexible functionality for everyday use.

4. Galaxy S25 — 7.2mm

Samsung’s base model in the 2025 flagship series keeps things slim at 7.2mm. Despite its thin build, it packs the latest Snapdragon chip, powerful cameras, and a vivid AMOLED display — perfect for those who want performance without the heft.

5. Galaxy S25+ — 7.3mm

Just a hair thicker than the base S25, the S25+ maintains a sleek 7.3mm profile while delivering a larger screen and slightly bigger battery. It’s a great pick for Samsung lovers who want more phone screen real estate in a still-slim package.

