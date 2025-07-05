5 things to know about Super Falcons star Esther Okoronkwo

Esther Okoronkwo has quickly emerged as one of the brightest stars in Nigerian women’s football.

From her grassroots in Abia to her growing reputation on the international stage, the Super Falcons forward continues to make headlines for all the right reasons.

Here are five key things to know about the rising football talent:

1. Born in Nigeria, Raised in the U.S.

Esther Okoronkwo was born in Abia State, Nigeria, but moved to the United States at a young age. She grew up in Richmond, Texas, and her football journey began there. She attended John and Randolph Foster High School, then played collegiate football at Northeast Texas Community College before transferring to Lamar University, where she further honed her skills.

2. She’s Already a Club Legend at AFC Toronto

In February 2025, Esther Okoronkwo signed with Canadian club AFC Toronto in the newly launched Northern Super League. It didn’t take long for her to make an impact. On May 1, 2025, she scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Calgary Wild FC—securing the club’s first-ever win in history. Her match-winning performance instantly made her a fan favorite and a key figure in the team’s early success.

3. Making Her Mark with the Super Falcons

Okoronkwo made her senior debut for Nigeria on June 10, 2021, in a friendly against Jamaica. Less than a year later, she scored her first international goal in a crucial 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast, helping Nigeria secure a 1-0 away win and qualification for the tournament.

4. A Game-Changer at WAFCON 2024

Okoronkwo was one of Nigeria’s standout players at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON). In the quarterfinals, she scored once and provided two assists in a 5-0 victory over Zambia. She saved her best for the final against host nation Morocco, where she delivered a stunning performance: scoring from the penalty spot, assisting Folashade Ijamilusi’s equalizer, and setting up Jennifer Echegini’s late winner with a pinpoint free-kick. Her influence was instrumental in the Super Falcons’ dramatic 3-2 comeback win and their record 10th WAFCON title.

5. Flying the Flag on the World’s Biggest Stages

Esther Okoronkwo was included in Nigeria’s 23-woman squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, further cementing her place as one of the country’s top forwards. In 2024, she received another career milestone when she was named in the Nigerian squad for the Summer Olympics, underlining her growing importance to the national team.

