5 things to know about Andre Silva, footballer who died in car crash with Jota

The football world is in mourning following the devastating news that Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his younger brother Andre Filipe Teixeira da Silva died in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

The tragic accident occurred in the municipality of Cernadilla, located in the northwestern province of Zamora, Spain.

According to Spanish authorities, the vehicle veered off the motorway after suffering a tyre blowout while attempting to overtake another car.

The car caught fire shortly after leaving the road. Both brothers were confirmed dead at the scene.

AFP reported: “The Civil Guard said a vehicle veered off a motorway in the municipality of Cernadilla in the northwestern province of Zamora, confirming the deaths of Jota and his brother Andre Felipe.”

The crash comes just weeks after Diogo Jota’s wedding, compounding the tragedy for his family, friends, and fans.

While Jota, 28, was known globally for his footballing career with Atlético Madrid, Porto, Wolves, Liverpool, and the Portugal national team, his brother André Silva, 25, was also a professional footballer in his own right.

Born on April 28, 2000, in Gondomar, Portugal, André Silva had been steadily building his career and most recently played for Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

Here are five key things to know about Andre Silva:

1. A Versatile Attacking Midfielder

André Silva was known for his adaptability on the pitch. Though he primarily played as an attacking midfielder, he was also comfortable on both flanks. His technical skills and vision allowed him to contribute creatively in a variety of attacking roles.

2. He Came Through Porto’s Youth Academy

Silva began his footballing journey at Gondomar S.C., his local club, before joining FC Porto’s youth setup in 2011. He spent six crucial years developing in one of Portugal’s most prestigious academies, where he competed alongside some of the nation’s brightest young talents.

3. He Played for Several Portuguese Clubs

After his time at Porto, Silva had stints at Paços de Ferreira, Padroense (on loan), Famalicão U23, and Boavista U23. In 2021, he returned to Gondomar before signing for Penafiel in 2023. His journey through various clubs demonstrated both his perseverance and commitment to his career.

4. He Was Building Momentum at Penafiel

Silva had begun to find stability at Penafiel, a second-tier side in Portugal. Over two seasons, he made 62 appearances and scored seven goals, establishing himself as a consistent presence in the squad and showing signs of real progress in his professional development.

In a tribute to both Diogo Jota and André Silva, UEFA announced that a minute’s silence would be observed at all Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying matches on Thursday and Friday. This includes fixtures such as Belgium vs Italy, Denmark vs Sweden, and Germany vs Poland. “UEFA announces that a moment of silence will be observed at all of today’s and tomorrow’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 matches in memory of Portugal international and Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva who tragically passed away today,” the governing body said in a statement.

