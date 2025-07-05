5 things the trendy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 can do that other phones cannot

In a world saturated with smartphones that all seem to do the same things, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 dares to be different. With its futuristic design and cutting-edge features, it’s not just a phone—it’s a statement.

While many devices boast high-end cameras and blazing-fast processors, the Z Fold 7 goes a step further by redefining what a smartphone can be.

Here are five standout things the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 can do that most other phones simply can’t.

1. Unfold into a Full-Sized Tablet

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a sophisticated foldable display that transforms from a sleek smartphone into a 7.6-inch mini tablet. This dual form factor allows users to enjoy a compact device for daily use and an expansive screen for entertainment or work when needed. Watching movies, editing documents, or browsing the web becomes more immersive and intuitive compared to the limited space of standard smartphones.

2. Run Three Apps Simultaneously

Thanks to Samsung’s advanced multitasking capabilities, the Z Fold 7 lets you run three apps side-by-side on the main screen. You can even open a fourth app in a pop-up window. Whether you’re replying to emails, taking notes, and attending a video call all at once, or watching a YouTube video while chatting on WhatsApp and browsing Twitter, the Fold 7 turns multitasking into a breeze. Traditional smartphones, with their limited screen space, just can’t match this level of productivity.

3. Seamless App Continuity Between Screens

The Z Fold 7 offers a seamless transition between its cover display and the larger main screen. You can start reading an article or writing a message on the front display and continue without interruption when you unfold the phone. This app continuity ensures a smooth, uninterrupted experience that’s unique to Samsung’s foldables.

4. Flex Mode for Hands-Free Interaction

The innovative hinge on the Z Fold 7 allows the phone to stay partially open, creating what Samsung calls Flex Mode. In this mode, the device functions almost like a mini laptop—perfect for video calls, watching YouTube, or recording content hands-free. The top half of the screen can play your video while the bottom half displays controls or comments, offering an unmatched level of convenience and versatility.

5. Use It Like a PC with Samsung DeX

The Z Fold 7 is more than a phone—it’s a portable workstation. With Samsung DeX, users can wirelessly connect the device to a monitor or TV and get a desktop-like interface for work or presentations. And because the Fold 7 already offers a tablet-sized screen, you can multitask and navigate with ease even without connecting to an external display—ideal for professionals on the go.

NB: While some features exist elsewhere, the combination of all five—in one device, with a foldable form factor and software optimized for it—is currently only available on phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Vanguard News