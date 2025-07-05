5 most expensive Itel phones in the market

By Patrick Igwe

itel is no longer just the brand for first-time smartphone users or those on a tight budget. In 2025, the company is boldly stepping into premium territory with smartphones that offer high-end features, stylish designs, and surprisingly strong performance. Yes, Itel phones now cost as much as some flagship models from more established brands. But they also deliver.

Here’s a look at the five most expensive itel phones:

1. itel S23 Ultra – N295,000

This is Itel’s most premium phone to date. At just under n300,000, the S23 Ultra features a curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD Plus resolution. It feels like a flagship device in both build and performance.

The 50MP main camera includes optical image stabilisation and takes sharp, clear photos even in low light. The 32MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. With 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it handles multitasking, gaming, and content creation with ease. A 5000 mAh battery and 45 W fast charging round out the package.

The S23 Ultra is Itel’s statement piece and a serious option for anyone looking for a high-end smartphone.

2. itel S23 Pro – N285,000

Sitting just below the Ultra model, the S23 Pro offers many of the same features for a slightly lower price. It also comes with a 120 Hz AMOLED display, 12 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage.

The difference is mostly in the camera system. It still has a 50MP main camera, but without optical stabilisation. The charging speed is slightly reduced as well, though still fast and reliable. Overall, the S23 Pro is a great choice if you want premium performance without paying Ultra prices.

3. itel S23 Plus – N255,000

This phone was one of the first from itel to introduce a curved AMOLED screen, giving it a premium look that turns heads. It’s still one of the most stylish phones the brand has released.

It includes 8GB of RAM, expandable with virtual RAM, and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The 50MP camera performs well in everyday use, especially with AI enhancements. Battery life is solid, and the phone charges reasonably quickly with 18W support. If you value design and display quality, the S23 Plus delivers without going all the way to flagship prices.

4. itel S25 Ultra – N225,000 to N231,000

The S25 Ultra is one of itel’s newest models and offers a modern experience at a slightly lower cost than the S23 lineup. It features a large 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front camera. It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with enough power for streaming, multitasking, and moderate gaming. An IP64 rating gives it some protection against dust and water, while stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor add extra appeal.

For those who want fresh features and an updated design at a manageable price, the S25 Ultra is a solid pick.

5. itel RS4 12GB 256GB – N220,000

The RS4 is built for performance, especially for gamers and heavy users. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It’s one of the fastest Itel phones available.

Its 6.6-inch display supports a 120 Hz refresh rate, making it smooth and responsive, even though it doesn’t use AMOLED technology. The 50MP main camera and 8MP front camera work well for daily content and social media. The 5000 mAh battery charges quickly with 45 W support.

The RS4 is a strong option for anyone looking for speed, power, and a bold design at a relatively accessible price.

Note: Prices may fluctuate based on market dynamics.

Vanguard News