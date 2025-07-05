5 most expensive Huawei phones in the market

By Patrick Igwe

Huawei has continued to push the boundaries of premium smartphones, even under global restrictions. Its most expensive models in Nigeria now range from ultra-luxury folding flagships to camera-focused powerhouses with cutting-edge AI and display technology. These phones cost far more than standard Huawei devices, but they deliver unmatched design, performance, and ambition.

Here are the top five most expensive Huawei phones and why each one demands the high price.

1. Huawei Mate X5 – Around N3,473,000

This is a foldable smartphone with a massive 7.85-inch internal display and Kirin 9000S chipset. It offers up to 16 GB RAM, 1 TB storage, IPX8 water resistance, and both 66 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. At nearly N3.5 million, it is the priciest Huawei phone available in Nigeria.

2. Huawei Mate X3 – Around N2,200,000

This model features a similar foldable design as the Mate X5 but at a slightly lower price point. It comes with a 7.85-inch flexible display, premium RAM and storage options, and a large battery. It is one of the most advanced foldables in the market and remains among Huawei’s most expensive models.

3. Huawei Mate 60 RS Ultimate – Around N2,750,000

Also known as the Mate 70 RS in China, this device features a titanium frame, HarmonyOS software, and a powerful camera setup including periscope zoom. It includes 16 GB RAM and up to 1 TB of internal storage, offering a high-end flagship experience with premium materials and design.

4. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra – Around N1,500,000 to N1,200,000

This model is known for its photography capabilities. It features a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a Kirin 9000S1 processor, up to 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. It supports 100 W wired and 50 W wireless charging. The triple-lens camera system includes advanced Leica tuning and a periscope zoom lens, making it one of the best camera phones in the world.

5. Huawei Pura 80 Ultra – Around N1,167,600

Launched in mid-2025, this newer model offers AI-powered photography, a custom 1-inch periscope sensor, enhanced HDR processing, and the new HarmonyOS NEXT interface. It improves on the Pura 70 series with more refined imaging tools and upgraded internal components, making it a compelling choice for tech-savvy users.

Note: Prices are likely to change based on market conditions.