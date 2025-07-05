5 least expensive Samsung phones to buy

When it comes to mobile phones, Samsung has built a legacy around delivering dependable performance, sharp displays, and elegant design, whether you’re picking up a flagship Galaxy S series or a budget-friendly device. In 2025, you don’t have to spend a fortune to own a Samsung phone that performs well, looks good and lasts all day.

From entry-level devices to value-packed mid-rangers, Samsung’s budget lineup includes options with big batteries, solid cameras, and even 5G connectivity—all under ₦300,000.

If you’re switching from a feature phone, replacing an older device, or shopping for a reliable backup, here are the most affordable Samsung phones available in Nigeria right now, complete with features, prices, and why each one is worth considering.

1. Samsung Galaxy A05

Price: ₦111,700

A simple and reliable budget phone, the Galaxy A05 offers a large display, dependable performance, and a powerful main camera—all at a pocket-friendly price. It’s ideal for students, first-time smartphone users, or anyone shopping on a strict budget.

Key Specs:

OS: Android 13

Android 13 Display: 6.7″ PLS LCD (720 x 1600)

6.7″ PLS LCD (720 x 1600) Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 Camera (Rear): 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro)

50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (macro) Camera (Front): 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Memory: 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM

6GB RAM + 64GB ROM Extras: Dual SIM, loudspeaker, 3.5mm headphone jack

Highlight: “The 50 MP primary camera is great for the price and turns everyday photography excellent.”

2. Samsung Galaxy A06

Price: ₦183,100

If you’re after 5G on a budget, the Galaxy A06 delivers it, along with fast charging and a familiar Samsung feel. Great for casual gaming, streaming and everyday use.

Key Specs:

OS: Android 14

Android 14 Display: 6.7″ PLS LCD (720 x 1600)

6.7″ PLS LCD (720 x 1600) Processor: MediaTek Helio G85

MediaTek Helio G85 Camera (Rear): 50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth)

50 MP (wide) + 2 MP (depth) Camera (Front): 8 MP

8 MP Battery: 5000 mAh with 25W fast charging

5000 mAh with 25W fast charging Memory: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM Extras: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G support, 3.5mm jack

Highlight: “It’s one of the most affordable Samsung phones with 5G support and an energy-efficient 5000 mAh battery.”

3. Samsung Galaxy A15 (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

Price: ₦248,900

The A15 ups the game with a vibrant AMOLED screen and ample storage. It’s ideal for streaming, social media and multitasking—all without sacrificing battery life.

Key Specs:

OS: Android

Android Display: 6.5″ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340, FHD+)

6.5″ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340, FHD+) Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz) Camera (Rear): 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Camera (Front): 13 MP

13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh (up to 20 hours of video playback)

5000 mAh (up to 20 hours of video playback) Memory: 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM

4GB RAM + 128GB ROM Extras: USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, dual SIM

Highlight: “The AMOLED screen and extended battery life are great for content consumption.”

4. Samsung Galaxy A16 LTE (6GB RAM + 128GB ROM)

Price: ₦250,000

Offering more RAM for smoother multitasking, the A16 LTE is a great option if you want a powerful device with generous storage and a vibrant display without spending flagship money.

Key Specs:

OS: Android

Android Display: 6.7″ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340, FHD+)

6.7″ Super AMOLED (1080 x 2340, FHD+) Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz) Camera (Rear): 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP

50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Camera (Front): 13 MP

13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Memory: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM

6GB RAM + 128GB ROM Extras: Expandable storage up to 1.5TB, dual SIM, USB Type-C

Highlight: “Best for those who need more memory and multitasking ability without breaking the bank.”

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM)

Price: ₦182,100

The A14 5G is a steal for those who want high-speed data, smooth display performance, and reliable battery life. With a 90Hz refresh rate, it feels snappier than many phones in its price range.

Key Specs:

OS: Android

Android Display: 6.6″ PLS LCD (1080 x 2408, 90Hz refresh rate)

6.6″ PLS LCD (1080 x 2408, 90Hz refresh rate) Processor: Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz)

Octa-core (2.2GHz & 2.0GHz) Camera (Rear): 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Camera (Front): 13 MP

13 MP Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Memory: 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM

4GB RAM + 64GB ROM Extras: Expandable memory (up to 1TB), USB Type-C, dual SIM, 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint, NFC

Highlight: “A reliable choice for anyone who needs to enjoy 5G speed, silky smooth display performance and expandable storage.”

Samsung continues to prove that you don’t need deep pockets to enjoy quality smartphones. Whether your focus is photography, streaming, battery life or simply getting reliable 5G performance, there’s a Samsung phone under ₦250K that fits the bill.

Ready to buy? These models are widely available online and in stores across Nigeria—just make sure to purchase from verified sellers for warranty protection and original products.