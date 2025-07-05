5 dead, 5 injured in separate accidents in Lagos



The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki, however, seized the opportunity to highlight the dire repercussions of excessive speeding and the gross negligence of traffic regulations.

“The first incident unfolded during the early hours of the day at Abijo bus stop, precisely under the pedestrian bridge inward Epe corridor.

“A Mitsubishi pick-up van, bearing registration number AKD 733 JM, travelling at an exceedingly perilous speed, lost control and crashed into a stationary Craneburg construction company equipment, lawfully parked.

“The colossal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of four occupants (three males and one female) whose bodies were recovered lifeless at the scene of the accident,” he said.

He stated that officials, demonstrating their operational dexterity and swift emergency response capabilities, successfully rescued three additional female occupants from the wreckage.

He added that the survivors were promptly stabilised and handed over to officers of the Eleko Division of the Nigeria Police Force for onward transfer to nearby medical institutions for urgent care and further evaluation.

He added that a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into a parked Dangote truck on the Frajend group axis inward Bogije, along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“The devastating collision resulted in the immediate death of the SUV driver.

“Two other passengers, grievously injured and trapped within the crushed vehicle, were meticulously extricated by LASTMA personnel after a laborious and delicate rescue operation.

“Upon successful recovery, both survivors were immediately placed in the custody of officers from the Elemoro Police Division, who ensured their prompt conveyance to medical facilities for life-saving intervention,” he said,

Bakare-Oki expressed his deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, describing the accidents as a colossal and avoidable tragedy.

The general manager, however, cautioned motorists, both private vehicle owners and commercial operators, to desist from dangerous driving practices, particularly speeding.

“The Lagos State Government has made substantial investments in traffic control infrastructure, ranging from road signage and speed limiters to high-visibility furniture to mitigate such disasters.

“Motorists are hereby implored to abide by these measures, which are designed solely for the preservation of human life,” he said.

Bakare-Oki also commended LASTMA rescue teams for their rapid, professional, and life-saving interventions.

He reinforced the authority’s uncompromising commitment to road safety, emergency responsiveness, and the protection of all road users across the state.