46th Senior Tennis: Adeleye stops Ajang as Ogunsakin advances to 3rd round

By Jacob Ajom
The men’s singles defending champion of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN ) Senior men and women National Tennis Championship, Daniel Adeleye yesterday handed a 2-0 defeat to Ajang Sylvanus by beating him 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to book his ticket for the second round while Kwanje Elisha lost 1-6, 3-6 to upcoming star, Seun Ogunsakin .
Also victorious was Endurance Ehigiemusoe who triumphed 2-1 over Morakinyo Akinwale, beating him 7-6, 6-1 to advance into the 3rd round.
Joining the In the third round train is Ibrahim Suleiman that defeated Ezekiel Azi, 6-2, 7-5 and Emmanuel Michael that beat Akeem Azeez 6-2, 6-0 while former champion, Thomas continued his impressive run this year with a 2-1 victory over Akagha Paul whom he defeated 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in their second round game.
Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s doubles event that started yesterday will continue today.
