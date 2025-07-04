4 in police custody over violent clash between supporters of Sanusi, Bayero 

Late Emir Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido, the new Emir

By Bashir Bello

KANO – At least four suspects have been arrested by operatives of the police in Kano State in connection with the violent clash that erupted between supporters of the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II and his rival, the 15th Emir, Aminu Bayero.

The spokesperson of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest in a terse statement made available to the newsmen.

SP Haruna said the suspects were currently in police custody pending an ongoing investigation into the incident.

According to him, “Yes, the command has arrested four suspects and they are now in police custody as the investigation is still ongoing,” SP Haruna said.

It was gathered that the clash occurred when Bayero was returning from the condolence visit he paid to the family of late Alhaji Aminu Dantata en route to the Kofar Kudu palace currently occupied by Sanusi.