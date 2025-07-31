31st Nigerian Economic Summit pivotal opportunity for Nigeria – NESG

By Gabriel Ewepu

Following Nigeria’s major influence on Africa’s economy and in the global stage, the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, yesterday, asserted that the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit, NES #31, is a pivotal opportunity for country’s socioeconomic advancement and consolidation.

In a statement signed by the Ag. Head, Strategic Communication & Advocacy Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Ms. Ayanyinka Ayanlowo, disclosed that the Summit is scheduled to hold in Abuja on October 6-8, 2025 with the theme ‘The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030’.

According to Ayanlowo, the NES #31, will bring together key national and international stakeholders including business leaders, policymakers, civil society actors, academics, and youth to reimagine Nigeria’s economic direction amid shifting global paradigms and domestic priorities.

The Summit will feature plenary sessions, technical dialogues, high-level roundtables, and curated sector-specific engagements.

These conversations will aim to galvanise multisectoral action, influence public policy, and strengthen Nigeria’s capacity to deliver on its development commitments.

She also said it will be a “Moment of Reflection and Renewal”, which is building on the outcomes of the 30th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#30), but the 2025 Summit is more than a policy dialogue—it is a strategic checkpoint for Nigeria.

“The 31st Summit comes at a critical time as the nation strives to consolidate the gains of past reforms, safeguard macroeconomic stability, and lay the groundwork for sustained and inclusive prosperity. The theme underscores the imperative to entrench bold, systemic reforms that translate into real, measurable development outcomes for all Nigerians.

“Guided by the strategic pillars of Reforms, Resilience, and Results, NES #31 will serve as a rallying point for reinforcing economic resilience and building national consensus on the policy and institutional changes needed to secure Nigeria’s economic future.

“This legacy continues with the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES #31), themed “The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030”, scheduled to take place from October 6–8, 2025, at the

“Nigeria’s Role in Africa and the Global Economy: As Africa’s most populous nation and one of its largest economies, Nigeria’s domestic policies have ripple effects across the continent. With global trade dynamics in flux and a renewed push for regional integration, NES #31 will also interrogate how Nigeria can lead Africa’s economic renaissance—through trade, technology, enterprise, and diplomacy.

“Key focus areas include: Deepening Nigeria’s position within global and regional value chains; Enhancing the ease of doing business and unlocking private capital; Expanding digital infrastructure and skills for the 21st-century economy.

“Charting a Bold Course Forward: The 31st Nigerian Economic Summit is a pivotal opportunity to recommit to Nigeria’s transformation agenda. By focusing on sustaining reforms for prosperity and inclusive development, NES #31 invites every stakeholder—government, business, and citizen—to take ownership of the nation’s future.

“Together, through collaborative reform, resilient policymaking, and a relentless focus on results, Nigeria can unlock its full economic potential and become a beacon of inclusive progress across Africa.”

She also explained that the Sub-themes shaping the dialogue NES #31 will be structured around five interlinked sub-themes, each addressing a critical lever for economic transformation:Driving Industrialisation-led Growth: Deepening Nigeria’s industrial base through value chain development, SME integration, and technological innovation.

“Then building Infrastructure for Competitiveness: Accelerating infrastructure investment to boost productivity, reduce costs, and enable regional trade.

“Advancing Inclusion for Shared Growth: Ensuring economic participation for women, youth, and underserved populations through targeted social and economic interventions.

“Strengthening Institutions for Sustainable Impact: Enhancing public sector accountability, regulatory efficiency, and service delivery to enable long-term development.

“Unlocking Investment amid Global Trade Shifts: Positioning Nigeria as a preferred destination for investment by leveraging the AfCFTA, diversifying exports, and enhancing investor confidence.”

NESG also called for more than bold ideas, pointing out that it demands institutional continuity, political will, and active citizen participation.

“NES #31 will explore how Nigeria can entrench reform-minded governance, reduce policy reversals, and ensure reforms are citizen-centred, inclusive, and results-driven”, she added.

