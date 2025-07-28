300 doctors exited Jigawa in 5 months – NMA

Doctors

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has expressed concern about the exodus of 300 medical doctors from Jigawa due to poor remuneration.

Dr. Usman Haruna, the chairman of the association in the state, said this at a news conference on Monday in Dutse.

He said the doctors were exiting the state service at an alarming rate from February 2025 to date.

“Jigawa State is losing its best-trained professionals to neighbouring states and federal institutions that offer standard and competitive remuneration based on the CONMESS salary table.

“This haemorrhage of talent threatens the very foundation of our state’s healthcare system,” he said.

Haruna attributed the trend to the inability of the salary review committee to submit its report five months after inauguration.

“Over five months ago, after our crucial engagement with Gov. Umar Namadi, in his magnanimity, he graciously approved and mandated the minimum wage implementation committee to, within two weeks, meet with us, resolve, and report to him on the fiscal requirements for implementing urgent salary adjustments for doctors to align with the federal government’s counterparts, including correction of entry point disparities, implementation of hazard, and rectification of call duty allowances.

“To date, this committee has failed to report back to the governor, despite having allegedly completed the assignment a long time ago,” he said.

According to Haruna, the delay in the submission of the committee’s report is fuelling a mass exodus of doctors from the state health system.

He said the failure to submit the report presented a threat to undermine the governor’s achievements in the health sector.

While commending Namadi for his healthcare transformation programs, Haruna called for the immediate submission of the committee’s report.