30 Years of Innovation: How Cyberspace’s connectivity services transformed Nigeria’s ICT Industry

By Prince Osuagwu

Connectivity services provider, Cyberspace Limited, is flaunting a 30-year experience in the Nigerian tech ecosystem saying its services contributed to a large extent in transforming Nigeria into a digital economy.

Announcing intentions to celebrate its three decades of consistent innovation, transformation, and service excellence in the tech ecosystem, Cyberspace says virtually every sector of the economy has been touched and affected positively by its services.

Established in 1995 as a dial-up Internet Service Provider (ISP), the company has grown into a leading systems integration powerhouse, delivering mission-critical connectivity and enterprise solutions across sectors.

From humble beginnings, Cyberspace has evolved to become a trusted provider of connectivity services to most Nigerian banks, government institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and corporate organisations, using best-of-breed technologies.

The 30th Anniversary celebration will take place on Friday, July 25, 2025, at The Anthonia Hall, Queens Drive, Ikoyi, Lagos, and will be attended by stakeholders, partners, clients, industry regulators, and friends of the company.

Sharing insights on his company’s journey so far and the future ahead, Managing Director Engr. Joe Onwubuya, said: “This 30th Anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity, but a reflection of resilience, innovation, and strategic foresight. As we look to the future, our focus remains on enabling Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda through smart, scalable solutions in connectivity, cybersecurity, enterprise software, fintech and cloud services. We appreciate the pivotal role played by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), whose regulatory support has made much of our success possible.”

Onwubuya also announced the successful spin-off of two former Strategic Business Units-CyberPay and CyberCloud-into independent entities serving the fintech and cloud computing needs of businesses in Nigeria and beyond.

He expressed profound gratitude to notable tech giants in Nigeria who supported his business, including the founder, Dr. Jim Ovia, saying: “Dr. Jim Ovia’s legendary vision, unwavering support, and exemplary leadership have been instrumental to our growth. His passion for excellence and innovation continues to inspire us all.”