3 ladies, doctors, lawyer, 132 others, graduate from ABC Transport’s institute as professional truck drivers

By Theodore Opara

There was a burst of applause recently at the graduation ceremony organised by ABC Transport PLC’s Driver Training Academy (DTA) in Owerri, when guests were informed that among those about to be certified professional truck drivers were three ladies, three doctors and a lawyer.

The Managing Director of ABC Transport, Mr. Jude Nneji (extreme right) invites the graduands to receive their certificates being presented by FRSC and NABTEB representatives.

The 136 heavy duty truck drivers were the first 2025 batch to graduate from the Driver Training Academy, a subsidiary of ABC Transport PLC, at a ceremony held at the DTA on July 11.

Another batch is expected to pass out of the institute before the end of the year.

The graduation ceremony was witnessed by representatives of the certifying body, National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

In his remarks, the Managing Director of ABC Transport PLC, Mr. Jude Nneji, said the management of the company was delighted that the professional training the DTA offers is increasingly being appreciated by individuals and corporate organisations across the country.

Noting that this was due mainly to the commendable performance of the graduates of the academy in the field, Nneji urged the first batch of the class of 2025 to be good ambassadors of the institute and ABC Transport.

The Managing Director congratulated the graduands on the successful completion of their training, and commended them for their good conduct throughout the duration of the training.

It was confirmed at the graduation ceremony that the certificates issued by the ABC Transport Driver Training Academy to its graduates are recognised and highly sought after across Nigeria and internationally.

This explains why professionals in various fields, including doctors, lawyers, and even ladies, still see the need to enrol in the academy to train and get certified as heavy duty truck drivers

Some of the trainees who spoke at the July 11, 2025 graduation ceremony commended the DTA and ABC Transport for the top quality training they received, assuring that this would reflect in their driving.

One of the highpoints of the ceremony was the presentation of certificates by the FRSC and NABTEB representatives

DTA was established in 2002 by ABC Transport initially as an in-house training facility for the company’s drivers.

But, due to increasing demand for quality drivers in the country and outside, the training academy was expanded to admit trainees from other companies and qualified individuals.

Accredited by the FRSC and approved by both Corps and the Industrial Trust Fund (ITF), the academy aims to produce safety-conscious and law-abiding drivers.

ABC Transport’s DTA has over the years graduated many heavy-duty truck drivers who have entered the professional driving market in Nigeria and overseas.