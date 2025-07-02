2nd term: Fayemi absent as Fayose, others endorse Tinubu, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI— AS the preparations for the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State gather momentum, residents and party faithful across party lines, yesterday, stormed the Ekiti Kete pavilion along New Iyin Road, in Ado-Ekiti, to endorse President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term in office.

As early as 10 am, the 14,000-capacity Ekiti Parapo Pavilion was already filled to capacity as artisans, civil servants, unions and associations, decked in blue sweatshirts emblazoned with a picture of Governor Oyebanji, moved into the arena in torrents.

The event, which was witnessed by hordes of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressives Congress, APC, members and leaders, was like a carnival.

Notable leaders present included Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; former governors of the state, Mr Niyi Adebayo, Mr Ayo Fayose and Mr Segun Oni; a former deputy governor, Senator Abiodun Olujimi; Chief Obafemi Adewale, SAN; serving and former National Assembly members, chairman of the Nigeria Ports Authority, NPA, Prince Dayo Adeyeye and Chairman of the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, Mr Oyetunji Ojo, among several others.

However, a former governor of the state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, was conspicuously absent at the event.

Why I endorsed Tinubu, Oyebanji —Fayose

Speaking at the event, a former governor, Mr Fayose, who vowed not to join the APC for any reason, said he particularly decided to work for the second-term victories of both Tinubu and Oyebanji, because of their character and performance.

He said: “To endorse publicly, without reservation, President Bola Tinubu for a second term. That is the reason why we are here. And to endorse our governor. Humility personified, Abayomi Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term.

“This gathering is unique because all the former governors of this state, leaders, national assembly members, and all the people who matter in this state, including myself, unanimously, without hiding anywhere, (endorse Tinubu). I am not a member of this party (APC) and I will never be.”