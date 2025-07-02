2nd Nigeria auto industry summit holds Thursday in Lagos

The second edition of the Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU) is set to take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Anticipation is building as key policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders across the automotive value chain prepare for what promises to be a defining moment for the future of Nigeria’s auto sector.

Organized by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the summit has become a vital forum for shaping industry policies, promoting local manufacturing, and tackling the structural challenges facing Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem.

This year’s summit is themed “Nigeria First: Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy.”

It will bring together major regulators including NADDC, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), alongside automakers, dealers, logistics operators, financiers, and investors.

According to NAJA Chairman, Theodore Opara, the 2025 summit is designed to be more than just a conversation platform — it aims to generate actionable policy outcomes that can drive real industry change.

“The second NAISU comes at a critical time,” Opara said.

“The industry continues to battle challenges such as inconsistent import policies, underdeveloped local assembly capabilities, and the urgent need for cleaner energy solutions like electric mobility. What sets NAISU apart is our focus on outcomes, not just dialogue.”

Chairman of the 2025 NAISU Planning Committee, Mike Ochonma, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the event will build on the success of its inaugural edition and offer a more dynamic and solution-focused experience.

“NAISU has quickly become the go-to platform for policy and strategy discussions within the Nigerian auto space,” Ochonma said.

“With renewed government interest and a wave of new investments in local assembly and parts production, this year’s summit comes at a pivotal time.”

He added that the summit would serve as a convergence point for the entire automotive ecosystem — from regulators and assemblers to fleet operators, fintech innovators, and the motoring public.

“We’ll be diving deep into the gaps and opportunities in the current automotive policy framework while exploring emerging technologies, alternative fuel vehicles, and innovative financing models that can boost local production and affordability,” he said.

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, will formally declare the summit open as Special Guest of Honour. NADDC Director-General, Joseph Osanipin, will deliver the keynote address, outlining a roadmap for achieving sustainable mobility in Nigeria.

Top automotive brands are also expected to be in attendance, including Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, Elizade, Nord, Coscharis Motors, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Weststar Associates, and Iron Products Industries (IPI).

The summit will also feature an exhibition showcasing the latest innovations in Nigeria’s automotive sector, including new vehicle models, electric and hybrid prototypes, and cutting-edge mobility solutions tailored for Nigerian roads.

As Nigeria looks to diversify its economy and reduce import dependence, stakeholders view NAISU 2025 as a pivotal event that could help reposition the auto industry as a cornerstone of industrialisation, job creation, and technological.