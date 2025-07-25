25 insurance firms under investigation for financial infractions – Reps

House of Representatives

The House of Representatives has launched an investigation into 25 insurance companies over alleged financial infractions that have reportedly led to the loss of hundreds of billions of naira in government revenue.

Chairman of the House Sub-Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Hon. Kwamoti Laori, made the disclosure on Monday during a meeting with representatives of the affected companies at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Laori said the probe was prompted by petitions accusing the companies of violating statutory provisions in their operations, thereby shortchanging the federal government.

“This committee is saddled with the responsibility of addressing a petition based on infractions by these insurance companies regarding their operations and non-compliance with certain statutory provisions,” he said.

“These infractions have led to the federal government losing hundreds of billions of naira in revenue. That is why the companies were invited—to either confirm or refute the liabilities ascribed to them.”

According to the lawmaker, each of the 25 companies had been formally notified of their respective liabilities and summoned to explain their financial dealings.

“The essence of this engagement is to ensure that what is due to the federal government from these private entities is fully remitted,” Laori added.

He emphasized that it is within the constitutional mandate of the National Assembly to track government revenue and block leakages, particularly in sectors involving private sector collaboration.

The committee also frowned at some of the companies’ attempt to stall the investigation by resorting to legal action.

“Some of the companies have gone to court and served the House with court processes. It is now up to us and the House leadership to examine those court papers,” Laori said. “If the court action does not affect the core of our mandate, we will proceed. If it does, we’ll await the court’s decision.”

He criticized what he described as a strategy aimed at obstructing parliamentary oversight.

“Going to court appears to be a deliberate attempt to throw a spanner in the works of the National Assembly,” he stated.

Laori also expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of some company heads to appear in person, instead sending representatives who were unable to respond to critical questions.

“We have insisted that Chief Operating Officers (COOs) must appear in person. One of the COOs sent someone who couldn’t answer any of the allegations—this is unacceptable,” he said. “It is the same people that will later accuse the National Assembly of not doing its job.”

The committee chairman did not spare the industry’s regulator—the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM)—which he accused of negligence.

“NAICOM has a supervisory role, and if they were doing their job effectively, we wouldn’t be here conducting this investigation. They need to sit up,” Laori said.

Meanwhile, 17 of the companies currently in court sent a legal representative, Mr. Abimbola Kayode, to the hearing on Monday.

