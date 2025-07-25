25 anniversary: Enactus lists achievements, crowns winner of its national competition

By Moses Nosike

A Non-profit organisation, Enactus Nigeria, has celebrated 25 years of training Nigerian undergraduates from various tertiary institutions in Nigeria on business leadership and entrepreneurship for better placement at the workplace and for self-reliance. At its anniversary in Lagos, Enactus listed its achievements and challenges over the years. The anniversary coincided with its 2025 National Competition which saw Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi (JOSTUM), formerly University of Agriculture, Makurdi emerging winner, and will therefore represent Enactus Nigeria at the Enactus World Cup 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, from 25-28 September.

The Country Director for Enactus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, who narrated the journey so far, said, “the most interesting thing for us is our consistency in 25 years, and for such an NGO, that is a big feat. This whole concept of Enactus was created for students about business leadership and entrepreneurship etc. and how they can identify problems, solve them with the essential purpose of building their capacity beyond what academics will offer them”.

Continuing, Ajayi said, “the national competition was not only the culmination of months of dedication, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial action from the Enactus teams, but also a reflection on the remarkable journey of Enactus Nigeria for 25 years. This year’s national competition is more than just a contest. It is a celebration of vision, tenacity, and values. It is also a showcase of what is possible when young minds are empowered to see opportunity in every challenge and to act boldly in service of others”.

However, the Enactus JOSTUM students, in their presentation, said their social enterprise focuses on the restaurant industry and households, with the solution promoting sustainable businesses by ensuring cost savings, providing eco-friendly products, and encouraging sustainable standards.

JOSTUM also won the title in last year’s edition of the competition, for its equally outstanding innovative solution, ECORESIN, a project committed to providing a sustainable solution to the plastic waste crisis. Through Ecoresin, the team developed biodegradable polymers using agricultural and plant-based materials such as cassava and water hyacinth.

These polymers are used to produce various everyday items, from shopping bags to seedling wrappers and packaging for foods, care products, and pharmaceutical products.

Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, took second position in the competition. The other two finalists were Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State.

Beyond the national competition, Enactus Nigeria, as part of its 25th anniversary, also had other categories of awards that recognised all its corporate partners, individuals (friends of Enactus Nigeria), most impactful institutional administrator, faculty advisors and alumnus who have been a part of its 25 years legacy of transforming Nigerian youth. A total of 32 corporate organisations were recognized either in the Legacy Pillar Award category, the Changemaker Collaboration Award, or the Catalyst Partner Awards; six people got the Special Recognition Award for Friends of Enactus Nigeria.

Also, 10 people smiled home with the Enactus Nigeria Faculty Advisor Special Recognition Award, the Most Impactful Institutional Administrator Award and the Most Impactful Alumnus Award.