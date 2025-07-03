210 Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Lake Chad axis

File image

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri —IN a victory against terrorism, 210 Boko Haram terrorists, including conscripted fighters and their families, have surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, operating under Sector 2 in Bol, Baga Sola.

This follows intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the region with coordinated supports from combined military troops of the Army, Air Froce and Navy of the North East ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ under the leadership of the Theatre Commander, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar.

A statement, yesterday, by the Chief Military Public Information Officer of MNJTF, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, said: “The surrendered terrorists confessed to have participated in various terrorist acts along the Bakatolerom, Barkalam, Litri, and Kaiga Ngbouboun axis of Lake Chad. Ten assorted weapons of various calibres were recovered from the terrorists.

“The Commmader Sector 2/Operation Lake Chad, Major General Moussa Haussa, commended the troops for the commitment in the fight against terrorists and urged them to maintain the momentum in their operations, emphasizing that there is no future for terrorism in the region.

He assured that those who surrendered will be treated humanely and will participate in the MNJTF’s deradicalization programme.

“The Governor of the Region of Lake Chad, Brigadier General Saleh Tidjani, welcomed the surrendered terrorists and stated that plans were underway to provide the former terrorists with skill acquisition programme to facilitate their reintegration into society.

” This initiative aims to provide them with sustainable livelihoods and support their transition back to peaceful civilian life.

“This surrender represents a major blow to Boko Haram’s operations in the Lake Chad region and underscores the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s comprehensive approach, combining military pressure with efforts to encourage defections and facilitate reintegration.

“The MNJTF remains committed to working with regional partners to bring lasting peace and security to the Lake Chad Basin.”