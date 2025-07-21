21-year jail term for baby rapist, landmark ruling — Minister

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja —Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, has lauded the 21-year prison sentence handed down to Ahmadu Yaro, who was convicted for raping a three-month-old baby in Adogi village, Nasarawa State.

The Minister, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim in a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Women Affairs, Jonathan Eze, described the ruling by Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, as a courageous and vital step in protecting the most vulnerable members of society, children.

She also praised the leadership shown by Justice Bashir-Aliyu and the commitment of the state’s Attorney General, Isaac Danladi, whose presence in court was seen as a symbol of institutional seriousness in tackling sexual and gender-based violence.

She said: “This judgment is a commendable affirmation of the justice system’s role in safeguarding our children.”The minister extended appreciation to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, for creating an enabling environment where justice can be served.

She noted that the ruling reflects a broader commitment by the state to uphold the safety and dignity of women and children.

She said, “The verdict is not only a victory for the victim’s family but a powerful statement that impunity will not be tolerated in Nasarawa State”.

She emphasized the importance of enforcing the Child Rights Act, CRA, which has been domesticated across all 36 States.

She underscored the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of child abuse are held accountable, and that survivors receive appropriate care and support.

Under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Minister vowed that acts of violence against children and women would no longer be ignored or minimized. “Justice will be visible, survivor-focused, and unrelenting,” she declared.