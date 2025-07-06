2027: You’ve track record, be careful in your association with Coalition, lawyer tells Obi

Peter Obi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA– AHEAD of the 2027 general elections, an Aba in Abia state based legal luminary, Ben Udechukwu, has cautioned the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, to be circumspect in his association with the Coalition of political parties in order not to rubbish his political career.

Udechukwu told Obi to be careful and even stay away from the Coalition that has settled for the African Democratic Congress, ADC, as the preferred political party, if he had not not successfully negotiated and secured its presidential slot,.

He warned that the callibre of politicians behind the coalition would stain Obi”s political career, as according to him, the former Anambra state governor was not used to competitive primaries.

In his memo to Obi, titled: “They will stain your white,” Udechukwu said: “I have evaluated the concerns raised by Yusif Datti Baba – Ahmed (your Vice Presidential candidate in 2023 ) regarding your association with the COALITION. You have a track record of sustained principles of honesty, straightforwardness, resilience and unparalleled doggedness. There is nothing to prove to anyone anymore.

“When Nicholas Ukachukwu was leaving the People’s Democratic Party – PDP, he went religious by citing Psalm 1:1 – , “Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stand in the path of sinners, nor sit in the seat of mockers”. He literally told us that the PDP at the time was the cesspit of evil.

“The “evil men” (Himans are all children of God not evil men though) were to later rule Nigeria till the “Coalition” of 2015 halted their reign. You already know that events of 2015 – 2019 presented, perhaps a new set of “evil men”.

“Non State actors became horrendously powerful, security of lives and property became a huge luxury, the number of out – of – school children quadrupled; maternal mortality rates became scary, there was an unannounced famine, corruption became the new normal, families faced danger of extinction while the very privileged few feasted on our common patrinony like scavengers would, in a manner yet unprecedented.

“Came your entrant in 2023. Your white was immaculate because your aura, as white as snow represented the NEW NIGERIA. It was obvious, or so it seemed that the ravening clouds shall not long be victorious.

“The story of how that hope was dashed brings to the fore your new found love with the characters who eclipsed your votes and denied Nigerians the opportunity of starting on a clean slate with an OBI who was ready to disrupt the narratives.

“If you have not successfully negotiated a tall and secured Presidential slot, stay away from the Coalition, else they stain your white. I have looked at your trajectory in politics, you are not used to competitive primaries.”

While wondering the possibility of Obi to emerge as the presidential candidate for the Coalition and asking God to guide him, Udechukwu said: “I am trying to imagine a primaries with Atiku (Abubakar), (Nasir) El Rufai, (Rotimi) Amaechi and their likes. These men are maverick politicians, you are not. These men have been enriched emotionally by their hatred for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You have only consistently demonstrated your disdain for the frustrating institutional decay. You have no political feud with Tnubu or any politician at that. You are not seeking power to even scores or retire real/perceived enemies. You simply want a Nigeria that would maximise her potentials, a system that thrives on equity and justice.”