2027: Youth group pledges 10 million votes for Tinubu’s re-election

Our movement backs continuity, reforms under Tinubu — Amb Mevon Jr

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – As preparations begin for the 2027 general elections, a political support group known as the 1 Million Youth Movement has pledged full backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid and announced a nationwide mobilization drive targeting 10 million young Nigerians.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, the Coordinator of the Movement’s FCT Chapter, Ambassador Mevon Samuel Jr, said the initiative is rooted in the group’s confidence in the achievements and reform agenda of the Tinubu-led administration. He described the movement as a youth-driven platform inspired by the leadership values of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo and aimed at sustaining the current momentum of national development.

Amb Mevon Jr emphasized the group’s belief that President Tinubu’s policies, though initially challenging, are beginning to yield positive results and therefore deserve continuity beyond 2027.

“This movement is a rescue mission,” he stated. “We are focused on positioning Nigeria as a global force, much like our leader, High Chief Ekpemupolo, has done with the Ijaw Nation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is an experienced and focused leader whose reforms are transforming this country. His re-election is crucial to unlocking the full benefits of his ongoing agenda.”

The youth leader praised the administration for what he described as “groundbreaking reforms” across key sectors, adding that Tinubu’s governance style is progressive, practical, and inclusive.

“We must move beyond propaganda,” he said. “President Tinubu’s government is representative of all Nigerians. Every region is included, and this is the time to give him full support to complete what he has started.”

Mevon Jr also revealed that efforts are already underway to mobilize votes for Tinubu in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with underground strategies soon to be unveiled through grassroots activities.

He further commended the efforts of the National Coordinator of the Movement, Snr Comrade Saturday David, and the National Leader, Hon. Helen Akarogbe, for their commitment and drive toward expanding the group’s reach across the country.

“Our grassroots mobilization is powered by the energy and passion of the youth, inspired by visionary leadership,” Mevon Jr noted. “With the support of our national leadership, we are confident of delivering overwhelming support for Tinubu come 2027.”

The 1 Million Youth Movement emphasized its role in rallying youth for continuity in governance and urged Nigerians to support the ongoing reforms for a more prosperous future.