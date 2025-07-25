2027: With Yilwatda as chairman, APC will get overwhelming victories – Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

— Victories is sure in coming electoral contests

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, has said that the All Progressive Congress will get stronger and record overwhelming victories in coming electoral contests across the country under the new Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Prof. Yilwatda was nominated and unanimously endorsed as National Chairman by members of the National Executive Council of the APC in Abuja.

Aiyedatiwa while congratulating the party on the emergency of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as the National Chairman of the party, commended the party’s leadership for the rancour-free process that led to Prof. Yilwatda choice.

The Governor expressed optimism that “the party, under Prof. Yilwatda, will only get stronger and record overwhelming victories in coming electoral contests across the country.

“The All Progressives Congress, APC, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, got a brand new National Chairman in the just concluded National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

“That remains a beautiful turning point for our great party. This has set us in motion for overwhelming victories in the forthcoming elections at all levels in the country.

“Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda’s emergence signals hope as his ability to organize, re-engineer and reposition the APC is never in doubt.

“He possesses the carriage to increase the harvest of members that has been orchestrated by Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past chairman of our party.

“I congratulate the leader of our party, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man with a special penchant for sourcing for stars. President Tinubu has shown this ingenuity over the years and it has become his trademark.

“On behalf of the APC faithful in Ondo state, I salute the gallantry of Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda while pledging to support his blueprints for the progress of our party.

Aiyedatiwa said that “The future is green for our party and we have made a great choice that will rub off positively on the people of Nigeria.”