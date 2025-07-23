2027: Why INEC must update, upload authentic party leadership records now – NNPP

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, National Chairman, INEC.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) says INEC will save Nigerians future regrets if it updates records of political parties and their authentic leaderships ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is contained in a statement by Dr. Ogini Olaposi, NNPP National Secretary, on Wednesday, in Lagos.

The party said that controversy had already begun over authentic leaderships of political parties recognised by INEC.

”As the political umpire, INEC must be seen to do the right thing and save Nigerians from issues that may arise from a heated polity.

“Let those aspiring to political offices know the leadership. There is no gain for democracy from prolonged and unnecessary litigation,” the party stated.

According to the party, INEC must be held accountable if it allows political charades that will enable undeserving persons to hijack parties or cause chaos in the polity.

The party explained that the delay of INEC in updating the NNPP’s current leadership on its website has led to many questions from members.

“Questions are beginning to mount over the troubling silence and inaction of INEC in the face of clear, binding court judgements affirming the new leadership of the NNPP under Dr. Agbo Major and the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) led by Dr. Boniface Aniebonam.

“On Nov. 1, 2024, the Abia State High Court issued a decisive judgement recognising the BoT as the lawful authority in NNPP.

“INEC has yet to reflect the leadership change, despite being duly served and made a party to the suits.

“Even a subsequent ruling by the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja that reaffirmed the Abia Court’s decision—yet INEC is yet to comply.

“The delay in obeying a court order is not just administrative negligence; it hints at systemic sabotage,” the party stated.

It noted that the commission must not leave Nigerians with doubts about which party and which leadership to be part of in the buildupto the general elections.

“The moment INEC updates and recognises the authentic leaderships of parties, the cards of those misleading the populace will collapse.

“There is a lot of political scheming going on across parties that must be stopped to give the right people the opportunity to emerge on the right platforms.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic. The Renewed Hope Agenda cannot thrive where institutions trample on court judgements.

“It is our hope that the chairman of INEC shall preserve his earned honour and respect as the head of election matters of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at this critical time,’ the party added. (NAN)