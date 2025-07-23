2027: We’ll support any ADC presidential candidate — Rivers group declares

…Says Tinubu’s APC Government Has Failed Nigerians

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

A political group under the aegis of the Non-Indigenes Alliance Movement, Port Harcourt Local Government Area chapter, has pledged unwavering support for whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to Vanguard at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Wednesday, the group’s leader, Chief Mike Oyiakhire, said the group is committed to ensuring the end of what they described as years of bad governance under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Our mission is clear—to dethrone the APC government through free and fair elections in 2027. Whoever the ADC nominates, we will rally behind that person,” Oyiakhire declared.

He accused the APC-led administration of plunging Nigeria into hardship, adding that the country cannot afford to continue on its current path. “APC has destroyed this country. ADC has come to change that narrative,” he stated.

Oyiakhire, who led thousands of supporters to welcome the South-South leader of the emerging ADC coalition and former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said Amaechi remains a strong contender for the party’s presidential ticket.

“Amaechi stands a better chance to emerge as ADC’s presidential candidate. He is our leader, and we came out to receive him. But regardless of who the party selects, we will stand behind that candidate,” he affirmed.

Commenting on the PDP’s recent zoning of its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, Oyiakhire dismissed it as irrelevant, stating, “It is too late for the PDP. PDP is dead. Even if Atiku Abubakar becomes the ADC candidate, we will support that path.”

He also condemned the Federal Government’s move to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing the suspension of a democratically elected governor as an aberration and a direct attack on the will of the people.

“Tinubu’s APC government has destroyed everything. Nigerians are suffering. Many parents have withdrawn their children from school due to hardship. This is why we believe in the ADC—it is the only hope left for this country,” he said.