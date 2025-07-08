Former-Vice-President-Atiku Abubakar.

By Bayo Wahab

Former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Segun Sowunmi, has slammed his former principal, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for contesting for president since 1992.

Sowunmi, who appeared on Channels Television’s ‘LunchTime Politics’ on Tuesday, alleged that Atiku destabilises the country with the politics he plays to actualise his presidential ambition.

According to him, despite Atiku’s perennial presidential ambition, he has never shared inspirational ideas on how to govern the country.

He maintained that Nigeria’s presidency is not Atiku’s birthright, adding that Nigerians need to do away with the politicians who have been in Nigeria’s political scene since 1992.

“With your petty politics, you’re destabilising the country, you’re instigating the people, and you’re not even allowing the people that have the day-to-day work of running government the sense and the stability to run government. And we’ve not heard anything from you that is inspirational enough that we will be able to say wow you bring something.

“What are you bringing? Haven’t we tried you before haven’t we tested you before, we don’t owe the presidency of Nigeria and if at all we are going to the north in 2027 you better go and find us a younger, sharper and a more agile northerner. We can then say we are done with the 1992 guys,” Sowunmi said.

Sowunmi also slammed coalition opposition leaders, saying Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, is the only politician energising the coalition.

He said if Obi had not performed well in the last election, the coalition would not have been formed.

