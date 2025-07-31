2027: Udu civil society groups affirm support for Tinubu, Oborevwori, Waive, commend devt strides

A coalition of civil society groups in Udu Local Government Area has reaffirmed its unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Hon. Revd. Francis Ejiroghene Waive, citing ongoing developmental projects, inclusive governance, and infrastructural progress as clear indicators of responsive leadership across all levels of government.

The declaration was made during a strategic meeting with Hon. Waive, who represents Ughelli North, Ughelli South, and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. The meeting held on Tuesday, July 30, 2025, at his constituency office.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, the coalition acknowledged several developmental milestones recorded by the Oborevwori administration in Udu.

They applauded the governor for appointing Udu sons and daughters into key positions, including commissioner, special adviser, and more than thirty other roles.

They also commended the state government for initiating and executing multiple infrastructural projects in the area, such as the Udu modern market, the Opete–Okpaka Road to the river, Bezi Road in Aladja, CAC Road in Orhuwhorun, and the Orhuwhorun–Usiefrun–Ekrokpe Road. Contracts awarded for the Gbogidi Road and Aladja–Ogbejoh Road were also noted as signs of steady progress.

While acknowledging that not all infrastructure needs can be addressed simultaneously, the groups expressed confidence that the state government would soon commence work on other priority projects. These include the dualization of the Udu Road from the Udu Bridge to ECN, the construction of the Orhuwhorun–Ohwrode–Erhiaphiyor Road, and the much-anticipated Second Udu Bridge linking Enerhen to Opete/Okpaka.

They further expressed appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for approving the construction of an overhead bridge in Ughelli, another part of the federal constituency, describing it as a sign of the administration’s broader commitment to regional development.

Special commendation was also given for the governor’s support in facilitating the take-off of the Federal Medical Centre in Ovwian, a project they attributed to the efforts of Hon. Waive.

Reiterating their commitment to peace and development, the coalition pledged to maintain constructive engagement with the Oborevwori administration through dialogue and cooperation.

They emphasized the need to move away from activism and militancy, which they described as unproductive, especially in today’s political environment. To this end, they resolved to suspend all planned protests to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the governor to deliver on his mandate.

The communique concluded with a strong vote of confidence in Governor Oborevwori’s leadership and expressed support for his re-election in 2027. Similar endorsements were extended to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Hon. Revd. Francis Ejiroghene Waive for their contributions to the development of Udu and the larger federal constituency.

The document was signed by leading members of the coalition, including Goodluck Mukoro, Clement Akaba, Temple Eteyera, Romeo Olakpa, Ogbodu Paul, Abel Mukoro, Tony Konamirho, Steve Njoku, Wilson Obukowho, Augustine Arigbe, Kelly Rume Golohor, Ogben Stanley Destiny, Tevwerhe Emmanuel, Efe Sakpra, Iboyi Pius, Oliver Oro, Abraham Okoh, and Best Meru.