2027: Two former governors, ex-NASS members attend ADC meeting in Benin

By Ozioruva Aliu

TWO former governors of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and Sen. Osarhiemen Osunbor, former Senate Chief Whip, Sir Rowland Owie, Sen. Ehigie Uzamere and former members of the House of Representatives including Hon Sergius Ogun were among the numerous people that attended the meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) where they expressed confidence to win the August 16 by-elections in the state and the 2027 presidential election.

The gathering was a stakeholders meeting held at the residence of Oyegun in Benin.

At the meeting, a committee was set up to mobilise people to register as members.

Owie said members of a political group, the League of Democrats, have all agreed to be part of the party “We have been holding meetings every Thursday for the past three months, every member of The League of Democrats, and we have agreed to become members of the ADC.

“ADC will lead Nigeria, we are ready, and I appeal to all of you to join.’

Odigie-Oyegun who addressed journalists after the meeting, said the gathering was to brief leaders on developments and to receive groups from other political parties.

He added that another committee was also set up, noting that both committees will work closely with the existing ADC State executive.

According to Oyegun, “The meeting is as prescribed by the national election authority. We are fresh blood. We don’t want to disturb those who have served the party.

“This is in addition to getting messages, carrying out efficient membership registration all over, in a way that is effective and confirmed.

“In a few days, we will do the fantastic convert,” he stated.

On his part, Prof. Oserhiemen Osunbor described the stakeholders meeting as a clarion call to all and sundry to rally around the coalition.

He noted, “There are people of integrity in ADC who will ensure a change in the system of governance in Nigeria.”